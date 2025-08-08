Suspension Of Section 907 To Demonstrate New Vector In US-Azerbaijan Relations - Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The expected agreement on suspension of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act by US President Trump during the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will be a powerful signal reflecting a strategic rethinking of the interstate relations' direction, Irina Tsukerman, a US international law analyst and political observer, told Trend .

"For decades, Section 907 functioned as a significant limitation, restricting American assistance to Azerbaijan on the basis of the unresolved conflict with Armenia. Its suspension signals a recalibration of U.S. policy, reflecting a more nuanced and pragmatic understanding of Azerbaijan's role as a stabilizing force in the South Caucasus and a vital partner in energy security for the US and its allies. This change not only deepens bilateral ties but also sends a signal to other regional actors that the U.S. views Azerbaijan as a pivotal partner in its broader strategic vision for Eurasia," she said.

Tsukerman also spoke about the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding, which is expected to be signed today in Washington.

"The Memorandum of Understanding, which establishes a Strategic Working Group to advance the US-Azerbaijan Charter on Strategic Partnership, carries profound significance. This memorandum is more than a diplomatic formality; it institutionalizes the framework for a deep and multifaceted partnership. By creating a Strategic Working Group, the two countries commit to continuous and structured dialogue, which will ensure that their cooperation evolves beyond ad hoc agreements toward a coherent and sustained strategy. The working group will coordinate efforts across critical areas such as energy cooperation, including oil and gas development and transit; regional infrastructure projects enhancing connectivity between the Caspian, Türkiye, and Europe; and economic diversification initiatives," the analyst explained.

According to Tsukerman, it's especially important that the inclusion of emerging technological fields like artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure signals a forward-looking dimension to the partnership.

"This positions Azerbaijan as a regional innovation hub while leveraging American expertise and investment. Furthermore, cooperation in security, counterterrorism, and defense sales under this charter reflects mutual recognition of shared strategic interests in maintaining regional stability and countering common threats. This document shapes future cooperation by establishing clear mechanisms for progress reviews, joint planning, and resource mobilization, thus transforming bilateral relations into a strategic alliance that responds effectively to evolving geopolitical challenges," she added.

Next, speaking about the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the analyst noted that the initialing of the peace treaty between the countries in Washington will become a landmark moment in a conflict that has long resisted resolution.

"While initialing is a preliminary procedural step, it encapsulates the political will of both sides to commit to a comprehensive framework for peace and normalization.

This phase sets out the foundational principles of the agreement, including mutual recognition of borders, security guarantees, mechanisms for dispute resolution, and frameworks for cooperation in economic and humanitarian areas. It represents a break from decades of hostility and lays the groundwork for a final signed treaty to be ratified by the respective parliaments, which will enshrine peace in legal terms. This process is critical to establishing durable peace, as it moves the parties from ceasefire to political reconciliation. Moreover, the treaty facilitates the reopening of communication channels and trade routes, contributing to regional stability and integration. Its initialing in Washington underlines the US' renewed active role in shaping peace and stability in the South Caucasus," Tsukerman also said.

Then, mentioning the significance of the Zangezur Corridor, she pointed out that the opening of this route promises to have transformative effects on regional connectivity and economic development.

"This corridor, linking mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan via southern Armenia, holds immense strategic importance. It creates a direct land route that will facilitate the flow of goods, energy, and people, significantly reducing transit times and costs. For Azerbaijan, the corridor is vital in consolidating its territorial unity and economic integration, allowing seamless access to Nakhchivan without reliance on third countries. Regionally, it represents an infrastructure breakthrough that can serve as a key artery connecting the Caspian Sea to Türkiye and onward to European markets, thus enhancing the South Caucasus' role as a critical transit hub in Eurasian logistics and trade networks. The corridor's development is expected to attract foreign investments, stimulate economic growth, and foster interdependence among regional economies, thereby contributing to long-term peace through economic integration," she explained.

Additionally, the analyst touched upon the OSCE Minsk Group's dissolution.

"The agreement by both Azerbaijan and Armenia to jointly appeal to the OSCE Secretary General for the formal dissolution of the Minsk Group signals a decisive shift in the mechanisms of conflict resolution in the South Caucasus. The Minsk Group, established in the 1990s under the auspices of the OSCE, has long been the primary international mediator in the conflict. However, over decades it has struggled to produce lasting solutions, often hindered by geopolitical rivalries among its co-chair countries and a lack of responsiveness to evolving realities on the ground. The joint appeal for its dissolution reflects both countries' desire to move away from a framework that has become synonymous with stalemate and diplomatic inertia," she concluded.