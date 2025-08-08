403
Kuwait Slams Israeli Occupation Scheme To Occupy Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's denunciation and categorical rejection of the decision of the Israeli occupation cabinet to endorse a scheme to take control of the entire Gaza Strip.
"The decision constitutes a flagrant violation of the international law and the International Humanitarian Law, and makes mockery of the international legitimacy," the Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
"It is meant to undermine the prospects of the two-state solution and hinder the establishment of independent state of Palestine within the borders of June 4, 1967, and with East Jerusalem as its capital," according to the statement.
The Ministry renewed its call for the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to shoulder their responsibilities, and force the Israeli occupation into halting the atrocities in Gaza Strip, ensuring immediate entry of sufficient relief supplies into Gaza and ending the policy of starvation. (end)
