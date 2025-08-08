403
Jordan Continues Efforts To Ensure Gazans' Unrestricted Access To Aid
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II affirmed that his country was making every effort to deliver relief aid to Gazans by all possible means without obstruction or delay.
This was announced during a telephone call King Abdullah received from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement.
The two leaders discussed the plan approved by the Israeli occupation ministerial council on occupying Gaza and expanding its military control over the Strip.
The King expressed his country's categorical rejection and condemnation of this step, which undermines the two-state solution and Palestinians' rights, and threatens international efforts aiming to reach a ceasefire deal and end humanitarian sufferings in Gaza, it stated.
He reiterated Jordan's solidarity with, and support to, Palestinians to help them obtain their fair and legitimate rights, and establish their independent state, in accordance with the two-state solution, it noted.
It indicated that they also focused on the dangerous escalations against Palestinian people in the West Bank, and repeated attacks on Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
Abbas extolled Jordan's efforts to support Palestinians in political, diplomatic and relief fields. (end)
