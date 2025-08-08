How Trump Is Manoeuvring Switzerland Closer To The EU
Where does Switzerland stand in the world? And where is it heading? I focus on current and possible future developments. After completing my studies (history, law and European studies), I worked for a time at the Swiss embassy in Athens. I have journalistic experience at home and abroad, at the local and national levels, as a freelancer and as a staff journalist. Today, it's with an international focus.
The referendum on the Bilateral III Agreements, the new package of treaties with the European Union, will be Switzerland's most important foreign policy decision. Although the parliament will not deal with it until 2026 and it will take even longer until the vote, the debates are already heated.
The American tariffs announcement on August 1 – on Swiss National Day of all days – has further fuelled the debate on EU relations. And it gives a boost to the supporters of closer ties.More More The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained
This content was published on Jan 29, 2025 Switzerland has negotiated a new agreement with the EU, marking a new chapter in the history of a complex relationship. What is set to change?Read more: The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explaine
