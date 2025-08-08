Swiss Authorities Keep Shtum On US Tariff Strategy

Deutsch de Bund hält sich zu Zollverhandlungen in den USA weiter bedeckt Original Read more: Bund hält sich zu Zollverhandlungen in den USA weiter bedeck

On Friday, it was still unclear with whom in the US administration the Swiss delegation, which had travelled to Washington specifically to discuss tariffs, was in contact.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) and the Swiss economics ministry also remained tight-lipped when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency about the members of the delegation, further planned meetings, and the negotiation timeline.

