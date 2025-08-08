Swiss Authorities Keep Shtum On US Tariff Strategy
On Friday, it was still unclear with whom in the US administration the Swiss delegation, which had travelled to Washington specifically to discuss tariffs, was in contact.
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) and the Swiss economics ministry also remained tight-lipped when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency about the members of the delegation, further planned meetings, and the negotiation timeline.More More How Trump is manoeuvring Switzerland closer to the EU
