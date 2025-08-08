50% US Tariff Hike A Huge Setback For Labour-Intensive Sector: AEPC Chairman
AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri described the move as a huge setback for the labour-intensive sector, stating that exporters could not absorb the steep increase.
“There is no way the industry can absorb this. I am sure the government also realises that this unreasonable increase in tariff will sound the death knell for the micro and medium apparel industry, especially those who majorly sell to the US market, unless the government steps in with direct fiscal support to the industry,” he said.
The US is India's largest market for ready-made garments, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total garment exports in 2024.
In 2024–25, shipments to the US included apparel-knitted (USD 2.7 billion), apparel-woven (USD 2.7 billion), and textiles and made-ups (USD 3 billion).
India's share in the US garment import market has grown from 4.5 percent in 2020 to 5.8 percent in 2024, ranking fourth among ready-made garment exporters to the country.
(KNN Bureau)
