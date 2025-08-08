India's Electronics Exports Jump 47% In Q1 FY26 To USD 12.4 Bn: ICEA

MENAFN - KNN India)India's electronics exports rose 47 percent year-on-year to USD 12.4 billion (Rs 1.09 lakh crore) in the first quarter of FY26, driven by strong shipments of mobile phones, according to industry data released by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Thursday.

In the same quarter last year, electronics exports stood at USD 8.43 billion.

Mobile phones were the top-performing segment, with exports surging 55 percent year-on-year to USD 7.6 billion.

Non-mobile electronics, including solar modules, networking gear, charger adapters, and components, recorded 36 percent growth to USD 4.8 billion.

ICEA attributed the performance in mobile exports to the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for handset manufacturing and strong output from premium brands such as Apple and Samsung.

ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo called the growth a 'strategic national achievement' but said greater efforts were needed to expand non-mobile categories such as IT hardware, wearables, hearables, and consumer electronics.

He stressed the need for an indigenous supply chain and globally competitive Indian brands across the value chain.

India's electronics exports grew from USD 29.1 billion in FY24 to USD 38.6 billion in FY25 and are projected to reach USD 46–50 billion by FY26-end, according to ICEA.

Electronics manufacturing output has expanded from USD 31 billion in FY15 to USD 133 billion in FY25, supported by policies including the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP), PLI schemes, and industry–state collaboration.

Mohindroo said the sector's next challenge lies in building resilience, increasing value addition, and strengthening the domestic supply chain to maintain competitiveness in the global market.

