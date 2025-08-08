403
Moecc Inspection Campaign Detects Marine Fishing Violation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A field inspection tour conducted within Qatar's territorial waters by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), presented by the Marine Protection Department, has resulted in the detection of marine fishing violations, which involved one of the fishermen hiding prohibited fishing tools at the seabed to evade regulatory measures during passage through inspection points, MoECC said in a social media post.
The inspection campaign revealed prohibited fishing tools, including nets of the "khiyya" type and nylon nets, which constitutes an attempt to circumvent regulatory systems that are aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the marine environment.
