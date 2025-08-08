Muslim World League Strongly Condemns Israeli Plan To Fully Reoccupy Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Mecca: The Muslim World League has strongly condemned the Israeli government's plan to fully reoccupy the Gaza Strip, describing it as a dangerous decision that undermines prospects for ending the war and achieving peace.



In a statement issued on Friday, the League's General Secretariat affirmed that the move reflects ongoing Israeli policies that disregard the lives and dignity of the Palestinian people, and continue to violate humanitarian values, international laws, and norms in the occupied Palestinian territories.



Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Isa warned of the catastrophic consequences of this decision, especially amid the ongoing siege, starvation, and displacement faced by Gaza's residents.



He reiterated the League's call for the international community to uphold its moral and legal responsibilities and take serious action to halt the war machine led by the occupying authorities, and to end one of the most severe humanitarian tragedies of our time.