Mass Returns: IOM Urges Urgent Funding To Scale Up Response

KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has issued an urgent call for international support to scale up its response to the largest return movements in recent history of Afghanistan.

Since September 2023, more than four million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan, with over 1.5 million returning in 2025 alone.

A further one million Afghans are expected to return from Pakistan following the Pakistan government's decision not to extend the stay of Afghan nationals.

To respond to the growing needs at the borders and in areas of return, IOM appealed for additional funding to scale up its response. Without urgent support, the systems in place face severe risk of collapse, putting millions at risk.

“I spoke with families arriving at the border with Iran who were completely exhausted, many with small children and nowhere to go,” said Mohammed Abdiker, IOM's Chief of Staff, who was visiting Afghanistan this week.

“As lead of the Border Consortium, IOM is doing everything it can, but right now we can only assist one in ten people who need help. That is a situation no one should face. Afghanistan must not be forgotten.”

Returns from Pakistan began increasing in April after Pakistan authorities set a deadline for undocumented Afghans to leave or face deportation. Around the same time, an even larger wave of returns from Iran began and continues to grow.

With Pakistan now confirming it will not renew temporary stay permits, including for Afghans holding Proof of Registration cards, more people are expected to arrive in Afghanistan in the coming weeks.

IOM in Afghanistan operates four reception centers at major border crossings, including Islam Qala and Milak with Iran, and Torkham and Spin Boldak with Pakistan.

The Organization also operates four transit centers where returnees receive food, temporary shelter, transportation, health care, cash assistance, and psychosocial support, with a particular focus on vulnerable groups such as women and children.

Abdiker, accompanied by Iori Kato, IOM's Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, noted that while the border situation is critical, the pressures on the communities where returnees are settling must not be overlooked.

“Many of these areas already lack basic services and economic opportunities. Without investment, returnees will struggle to reintegrate, and this often leads to further movement. Breaking this vicious cycle requires sustained support,” he added.

The vast majority of Afghan returnees are undocumented, which presents significant challenges in accessing identification, public services, and formal assistance. These barriers make reintegration especially difficult, particularly as the country heads into winter, when humanitarian needs are expected to rise sharply. The situation is further compounded by the ongoing impacts of four consecutive years of drought in the last five years and repeated climate shocks, which is among the leading drivers of internal displacement in Afghanistan, according to IOM data.

IOM continues to emphasize that returns must be safe, voluntary, and dignified. Without regional cooperation and immediate international support, the situation could spiral into a broader humanitarian crisis, with severe consequences for Afghanistan and beyond.

