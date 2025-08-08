Hyroad Energy Acquires Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks To Accelerate Deployment Of Zero-Emission Commercial Fleets
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyroad Energy , a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation solutions, today announced its acquisition of 113 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, spare parts, the software platforms and IP assets from the Nikola Corporation bankruptcy auction. The acquisition will significantly grow Hyroad's fleet and accelerate its ability to deploy zero-emission, hydrogen-fueled trucks.
"This acquisition significantly advances Hyroad's mission to provide turnkey hydrogen trucking solutions that reduce the complexity and risk typically associated with adopting zero-emission technologies," said Dmitry Serov, CEO and Founder of Hyroad Energy. "These trucks and the corresponding equipment and systems represent immediate capacity to put proven hydrogen fuel cell technology on the road to meet demand for zero-emission trucks."
The acquisition includes the vehicles, supporting software systems, and operational infrastructure necessary to deploy and maintain the fleet. Hyroad will establish maintenance and parts facilities to support operations.
The trucks will be deployed primarily in California, where Hyroad continues to develop hydrogen refueling infrastructure to support its customers. In addition to deploying the purchased trucks, Hyroad also intends to offer support for the Nikola trucks that are already in customers' hands to enable the continuity and growth of the hydrogen-fueled truck market in the United States.
About Hyroad Energy
Hyroad Energy delivers cutting-edge, zero-emission Class-8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, designed to meet the needs of fleets while reducing their carbon footprint. Through its innovative truck-as-a-service pay-per-mile model, Hyroad eliminates the complexity and upfront costs traditionally associated with deploying zero-emission trucks. As a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation, Hyroad Energy is leading the charge toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.
