Pigging Valves Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company's Pigging Valves Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pigging Valves Market Growth Forecast : What To Expect By 2025?

There has been robust growth in the pigging valves market size in the past few years. The market which was valued $4.88 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $5.26 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors such as industry expansion, compliance with regulations, and infrastructure development have contributed significantly to the growth experienced during the historic period.

Expect a robust increase in the pigging valves market size in the forthcoming years, with predictions suggesting it's set to reach $7.57 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%. Factors such as the emergence of new markets, the emphasis on energy efficiency, and investment in research and development are driving this expansion in the forecast period. Notable trends during this period encompass digitalization and integration with IoT, increased application of automation and robotics, remote operation and observation, custom-made and modular design, collaborations, partnerships, and expansion in the global market.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Pigging Valves Market?

The escalating efforts in oil and gas exploration are predicted to spur the expansion of the pigging valve market. This refers to procedures involved in the extraction of oil and gas from the ground. The rise in these activities will necessitate the construction of more pipelines to evacuate and convey the obtained oil and gas. Pigging valves play a crucial role in linking these pipelines in readiness for their unification. For example, the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, a government agency based in India, reported in August 2024, that to cater to the escalating demand, the government has set in motion several policies. These include permitting 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in different sectors such as natural gas, petroleum products, and refineries. The FDI threshold for public sector refining ventures has been elevated to 49%. This has attracted both internal and foreign investors like Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Cairn India. It is envisaged that this sector will draw $25 billion in investments for exploration and production. India, with its 23 refineries, is already a refining powerhouse and is planning further expansion to lure foreign investment into export-focused infrastructure like product pipelines and export terminals.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Pigging Valves Market?

Major players in the Pigging Valves Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Jag Valves

. Hartmann Valves GmbH

. Frontier Valve International Ltd.

. Tiger Valve Company

. Argus Machine Co. Ltd.

. Master Flo Valve Inc.

. SAMSON Controls Inc.

. Pipetech Corporation Ltd.

. Sofis valve operation

. Camtech Manufacturing FZCO

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Pigging Valves Market?

Leading businesses in the pigging valve industry are concentrating on the launch of innovative products like Pig Ball Valve Systems to fulfill customer needs. A Pig Ball Valve System is a unique kind of valve utilized in pipeline pigging operations, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, and wastewater. As an example, BATU Valve, an innovator in the oil and gas sector based in Turkey presented Pig Ball Valve Systems in June 2024. These systems provide a compact and efficient substitute, enhancing operational effectiveness and minimizing environmental impact. As sustainability becomes a priority in the industry, these cutting-edge technologies are expected to revolutionize pipeline maintenance procedures. The oil and gas industry is hunting for groundbreaking pipeline maintenance technologies that reconcile energy requirements with environmental awareness. Despite their effectiveness, conventional pigging systems grapple with issues like extensive infrastructure needs and environmental impact.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Pigging Valves Market Growth

The pigging valvesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Bypass Pigging Valves, Shutoff Pigging Valves

2) By Technology: Ultrasonic piping, Magnetic flux piping, Caliper

3) By End User: Oil And Gas Industry, Pharmaceutical, Chemical Industry, Refining And Petrochemical Industries., Water, Sewage and Effluent, Food-Processing Industries, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Bypass Pigging Valves: Manual Bypass Pigging Valves, Automated Bypass Pigging Valves, Pneumatic Bypass Pigging Valves

2) By Shutoff Pigging Valves: Manual Shutoff Pigging Valves, Electric Shutoff Pigging Valves, Pneumatic Shutoff Pigging Valves

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Pigging Valves Market By 2025?

The Middle East dominated the pigging valves market in 2024, as referenced in the Pigging Valves Global Market Report 2025, with an expected growth trajectory. The report includes a comprehensive study of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and of course the Middle East.

