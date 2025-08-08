Aircraft Electric Motor Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Aircraft Electric Motor Market?

The size of the aircraft electric motor market has been seeing significant expansion lately. Its growth is expected to go from $8.8 billion in 2024 to $9.36 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The historical period's growth can be credited to a rise in automation, energy effectiveness, environmental laws, lighter materials, and urban air mobility (uam).

Expectations show robust expansion of the aircraft electric motor market in the coming times. The market is predicted to reach a value of $12.3 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This projected growth within the forecast period is largely attributed to green aviation schemes, governmental incentives, sustainability objectives, and urban air mobility. Key trends in this same period would see the electrification of aircraft, the introduction of lightweight motors, use of advanced materials, development of electric propulsion systems, and advancements in battery technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Aircraft Electric Motor Global Market Growth ?

The projected growth of the aviation sector is believed to drive the advancement of the aircraft electric motor market. The aviation sector comprises of everything from air transport services to the supporting activities. This includes the entire airline industry, aircraft manufacturing, research bodies, military aviation, and much more. Electric aircraft have found uses in this industry, originally serving as testing grounds with limited payload and range. However, the number of electric aircraft projects has seen a significant rise recently, implying that commercial electric flights might soon become a reality. As such, the growth of the aviation sector would inadvertently lead to the expansion of electric aircraft, thereby increasing the demand for aircraft electric motors. In 2022, the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) - a Switzerland-based group of aviation industry experts that concentrate on sustainable development issues - suggested that the demand for air travel is likely to grow by an average of 3% per year for the next two decades. It is also anticipated that by 2038, the aviation sector could support 13.7 million direct jobs and contribute $1.7 trillion to the global GDP. Consequently, the growing aviation sector is expected to stimulate demand in the aircraft electric motor market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Aircraft Electric Motor Market?

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Aircraft Electric Motor Market?

The growing trend in the aircraft electric motor market is heavily influenced by technological evolution. To cement their market standing, the leading corporations in the sector are concentrating on creating products with advanced technology. For example, Collins Aerospace, an American company specializing in aerospace and defense products, introduced its inaugural functional prototype of a 500-kilowatt electric motor suitable for the Airlander 10 aircraft in July 2022. Plans have been laid down for the Airlander 10 to transition to a hybrid-electric system beginning in 2026, with the ultimate goal of achieving an entirely electric, emission-free operation by 2030. As part of this transition, the four existing fuel-driven engines of the aircraft will be successively replaced by Collins' 500-kilowatt electric motors, starting with the two front engines in 2026 and concluding with the two back engines in 2030.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Aircraft Electric Motor Market Report?

The aircraft electric motor market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: AC Motor, DC Motor

2) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility

3) By Torque: Up to 1 Nm, 1-50 Nm, 50-200 Nm, Above 200 Nm

4) By Output Power: Up to 10 kW, 10-200 kW, Above 200 kW

5) By Application: Propulsion System, Flight Control System, Environmental Control System, Engine Control System, Avionics System, Door Actuation System, Landing and Braking System, Cabin Interior System, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By AC Motor: Synchronous AC Motors, Asynchronous AC Motors (Induction Motors), Permanent Magnet AC Motors, Brushless AC Motors

2) By DC Motor: Brushed DC Motors, Brushless DC Motors, Stepper Motors, Servo Motors

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Aircraft Electric Motor Industry?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the aircraft electric motor global market. Looking ahead, the most rapid growth is projected to occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The 2025 report covers market data from several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

