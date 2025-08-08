Josh Baldwin Announces Made For More Fall 2025 Tour With Special Guest Chris Ekiss

Josh Baldwin Made for More Tour

Tickets on sale August 15th

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Worship leader and songwriter Josh Baldwin is bringing his Made For More Tour back on the road this fall, joined by special guest Chris Ekiss, for a powerful night of worship and music. The seven-date run kicks off November 16th in Greensburg, PA, and will feature songs that have inspired worshippers across the country, including“Stand In Your Love,”“Evidence,” and his latest single,“Made For More.”

“I'm so excited to be heading back out on the Made For More Tour this fall,” says Baldwin.“The shows in the spring were incredibly powerful and such sweet nights of worship. I'm expectant and full of anticipation for all that God will do during these upcoming nights. I can't wait!”

The Made For More Tour is an invitation for communities to come together and encounter God through heartfelt worship, honest moments, and songs that point to His faithfulness. Known for his passionate vocals and engaging live presence, Baldwin brings an authenticity that resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The fall leg will make stops in Birmingham, AL, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and more before its final stop in Panama City Beach, FL on November 23rd. An exclusive pre-sale begins Thursday, August 14th, with tickets available to the public starting Friday, August 15th at 10am local time. To sign up for the pre-sale, click here . (Greensburg, PA & Manheim, PA will not be a part of the pre-sale. Tickets will go on sale on 8/15/25.) For the full list of dates see below. For tickets and more information, visit tprlive .

Tour Dates:

11/16 - Greensburg, PA - Word of Life Ministries

11/17 - Manheim, PA - The Junction Center - Landis Hall

11/19 - Birmingham, AL - Shades Mountain Baptist

11/20 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Crosswater Community Church

11/21 - Vero Beach, FL - Pathway Church

11/22 - Estero, FL - Ocean Church

11/23 - Panama City, FL - Hiland Park Baptist Church

About Josh Baldwin:

Josh Baldwin is a Gold-certified songwriter, worship leader, and member of Bethel Music, best known for his hit songs“Made For More,”“Evidence,” and the global worship favorite“Stand in Your Love.” His 2024 single“Made For More” became a career-defining moment, hitting #1 on the Billboard Christian charts and amassing over 82 million streams to date - with over 1 million streams each week and counting. Following the success of his“Made For More” album and 2025 Spring tour, Baldwin is continuing the momentum with the MADE FOR MORE Fall Tour, kicking off November 16 in Greensburg, PA. He is also set to release his newest project,“FULL GROWN MAN,” on September 5, 2025 - a five-track EP that explores maturity, manhood, and grace forged through life's real moments. Since joining Bethel Music in 2014, Baldwin's voice and songwriting have been featured on several key releases, including“VICTORY” (2019),“Peace” (2020),“Homecoming” (2021), and“Come Up Here” (2023). His deeply rooted Southern sound, blended with Spirit-led worship, has made him a trusted voice in the global Church. Josh has a heart to share the Father's love with others through his songs, worship, and storytelling. He and his wife, Sheila, and their two children live in Tennessee while he continues to tour domestically and internationally. See more at

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.'s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

