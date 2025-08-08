All-New 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Drops The Hammer With 550 Horsepower, AWD Fury And Gasoline-Powered Old-School Attitude As Most Powerful Car Under $55,000



420-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger R/T available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,995

550-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack available at a starting MSRP of $54,995, delivering the most horsepower under $55,000

2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the turbocharged SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine, clocks a 3.9-second 0-60 time and runs the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds with a top speed of 177 mph

Dodge launches award-winning 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 engine as SIXPACK, offering standard-output and high-output versions



SIXPACK standard-output (S.O.) engine delivers 420 horsepower on 2026 Dodge Charger R/T

Twin turbo-powered SIXPACK H.O. engine reaches 550 horsepower on Dodge Charger Scat Pack, and is the most powerful version of the Hurricane in production

SIXPACK H.O. engine delivers 88% of peak torque at 2,500 rpm for immediate low-end response and more than 90% of peak torque from 3,000 to 6,000 rpm for sustained performance

Line Lock – standard on SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack – enables tire-smoking burnouts with the push of a button and punch of the throttle

SIXPACK-powered Charger models feature standard all-wheel drive when you need it, rear-wheel drive when you want it

Drifting and donuts: Charger Scat Pack's class-exclusive rear-wheel-drive mode sends 100% of torque to the rear wheels, delivering effortless drifts, smoky donut spins and pure driving exhilaration on demand

Launch Control improves off-the-line acceleration and allows drivers to dial in preferred launch rpm to generate the highest possible boost pressure on launch, depending on the traction of the launch surface

SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack has distinctive performance-tuned dual-mode active exhaust with rolled exhaust tips

Five distinct drive modes include Auto, Eco, Wet/Snow, Sport and Custom

SIXPACK-powered Charger exterior design features unique performance hood, large front fascia area and rear fascia with debossed "CHARGER" text logo

SIXPACK Charger models share widest body of any car in the industry and award-winning interior with Charger Daytona models

SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack and R/T will be available as two-door coupes and as four-door sedans All-electric two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack will also be available at a starting MSRP of $59,995, delivering the most horsepower under $60,000

Dodge is turbocharging into the future with the launch of the all-new 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack powered by the SIXPACK twin-turbo inline-six engine - a powerhouse engineered to continue the evolution of modern muscle with uncompromising performance, relentless power and unmistakable Dodge attitude.

Quick off the line with standard all-wheel-drive (AWD), the new SIXPACK-powered high-output (H.O.), 550-horsepower, with 531 lb.-ft. of torque, 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack clocks a 3.9-second 0-60 time and runs the quarter mile in 12.2 seconds. Dodge's newest muscle car makes its official public debut with Dodge smoke and fury in downtown Pontiac, Michigan, today to kick off the 10th anniversary of Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge.

"For 60 years, Dodge Charger has been known for delivering legendary muscle car performance, and we have every intention of continuing that legacy," said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear. "This next-generation Charger lineup delivers the most horsepower and most torque of any muscle car in its class, the widest body of any car in the industry, an award-winning interior, and, perhaps most important, what our customers have told us they want: the power to choose what fuels them. The all-new turbocharged 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack is the most powerful car customers can buy priced less than $55,000."

Orders for the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack powered by the SIXPACK H.O. will open on August 13. Vehicles are scheduled to begin arriving at dealerships before the end of the year.

Power to Choose Your Powertrain

Dodge is again leaning into its rich history to fuel the future. Well-known in the 1970s, the Dodge "SIXPACK" badge referred to three twoâ€'barrel carburetors for a total of six barrels. Today, the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack revives that SIXPACK spirit with a straight six-cylinder layout.

Dodge launches the award-winning 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo Straight Six as the SIXPACK. In the new Dodge Charger lineup, the SIXPACK will be available in both high-output and standard-output variants that continue to push the nameplate further in performance:



Charger Scat Pack with the SIXPACK H.O. engine delivers 550 horsepower, 531 lb.-ft. torque, top speed of 177 mph Charger R/T with the SIXPACK standard-output (S.O.) engine delivers 420 horsepower, 468. Lb.-ft. of torque, top speed of 168 mph

Boosted High Horsepower

The turbo-powered SIXPACK H.O. engine in Charger Scat Pack is the most powerful version of the Hurricane in production. The engine uses a new, low-restriction air induction system and low-restriction exhaust system to enhance horsepower and torque. Designed for maximum performance, the SIXPACK's power is centered on a solid foundation of a deep-skirt cast-aluminum block and structural aluminum alloy oil pan. Cross-bolted steel main bearing caps hold the forged steel crankshaft and forged steel connecting rods. Deck-plate honing of the block during manufacturing optimizes the cylinder bore shape.

The SIXPACK H.O. engine delivers its 550 horsepower with oil-jet-cooled, forged-aluminum pistons with an anodized top ring and a diamond-like coating (DLC) on the pins to minimize friction. It runs with a 9.5:1 compression ratio and produces maximum output on 91 octane premium fuel.

Key features of the SIXPACK H.O. engine include:



Boost that delivers 88% of peak torque at 2,500 rpm for immediate low-end response and more than 90% of peak torque from 3,000 to 6,000 rpm for sustained performance

High-pressure (5,075 psi/350 bar) direct fuel injection with centrally mounted injectors

Dual overhead camshafts with wide-range, fully independent variable valve timing

Engine-mounted water-to-air charge air coolers with dual inlets, with a separate cooling circuit Plasma transfer wire arc coating in the cylinder bores for an ultra-thin, durable, low-friction wear surface

A carbon-styled engine cover stamped with a red-accented SIXPACK text logo announces the presence of the ICE engine under the hood.

Twin Turbos Tear It Up

Powerful twin-turbos feed the SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack, built with performance features that include:



Twin Garrett GT2054 turbochargers, 54mm, low inertia and high flow to spin up fast, with a peak boost of 30 psi and an RPM of 185,000 for the SIXPACK H.O., which pushes more air into the combustion chamber, delivering more horsepower and torque

Turbine material is constructed with Inconel 100, the first industry application, providing exceptional high-temperature strength and resistance to oxidation and thermal fatigue, making it ideal for withstanding the extreme heat and stress of turbocharger operation Twin counter-rotating turbos reduce turbo lag and balance airflow dynamics, improving throttle response and overall engine efficiency in high-performance applications

All-wheel Drive When You Need It, Rear-wheel Drive When You Want It

The new 2026 Dodge Charger SIXPACK-powered models are the world's only AWD muscle cars with rear-wheel-drive capability. The robust 880RE TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission features a multi-disc wet clutch system that opens at the push of a button to enable on-demand RWD functionality, capable of sending 100% of torque to the rear wheels.

From street to strip, the Charger's AWD system enhances capability in inclement weather and on various road surfaces, as well as delivering when it comes time to launch at the drag strip. The Charger Scat Pack can be put in Line Lock or rear-wheel drive to perform a burnout to clean and heat the tires before a pass down the strip. When ready to launch, the driver can switch back to AWD and reap the benefits of launching off the line with all four tires, providing extra grip in the rear.

Charger's standard AWD system also includes a Front-Axle Disconnect feature to provide improved fuel economy. This system uses sensors throughout the vehicle to determine the optimal parameters to disconnect the front axle to reduce parasitic driveline losses.

Boosted, Brutal and Built to Turn Heads

The Dodge Charger Scat Pack's exclusive performance-tuned active exhaust includes a dual mode with electronically controlled valves and a unique aggressive tuning character for each drive mode. Active noise cancelling is engineered to minimize unwanted sound frequencies in the cabin while allowing in visceral external exhaust notes. The 100mm rolled dual exhaust tips for both SIXPACK-powered models are available in bright or Eclipse chrome finish.

Engineered for Exhilaration

All models in the all-new Charger lineup are engineered with standard AWD, delivering wicked fast launches off the line while loaded with performance features that ignite the drive, including:



Standard mechanical limited slip differential increases traction and performance while enhancing stability by using a preloaded clutch pack that limits wheel speed difference under load, ensuring both rear wheels stay locked for maximum grip during hard launches and straight-line acceleration

Line Lock – standard on SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack – lets the driver lock the front brakes only, while disconnecting the AWD transfer case clutch packs and removing torque from the front axle, enabling rear wheel spin to help clean/warm the tires before launch and to perform tire-smoking burnouts with a push of a button and punch of the throttle

Selectable Launch Control lets drivers dial in RPM based on surface conditions while holding brake pressure, unleashing full power to all four wheels the moment the brake pedal lifts

Launch parameters are configurable through the vehicle's race options, allowing adjustment of engine speed setpoints to optimize torque delivery based on surface conditions. During staging, brake pressure is actively maintained by the stability control system while the throttle is held wide open, enabling the turbos to build boost. At brake release, the powertrain control module precisely manages torque across all four wheels to deliver maximum traction and acceleration off the line

Five distinct drive modes include Auto, Eco, Wet/Snow, Sport and Custom



Eco Mode



For maximum efficiency, Eco Mode prioritizes fuel economy by biasing torque delivery to the rear wheels and engaging AWD only when necessary. The transmission delivers softer, slower shifts and upshifts earlier to keep torque low and RPMs down. Steering effort is reduced for a relaxed feel, and the active exhaust valves remain closed for quiet operation



Wet/Snow Mode



For low-grip surfaces, Wet/Snow Mode optimizes traction by locking the torque split to a balanced 50/50 front-to-rear distribution. Shift schedules remain soft and early to limit torque buildup, while reduced steering effort improves control in slippery conditions. Exhaust valves stay closed for quieter, more composed operation



Sport Mode



For performance driving, Sport Mode sharpens reflexes with a performance-tuned torque split and more aggressive shift patterns. The transmission delivers quick, firm gear changes, and steering feedback is increased for more direct control. The active exhaust valves open fully, unleashing the full sound signature of the SIXPACK engine



Custom Mode

Provides drivers the freedom to configure their Charger exactly the way they want it. From propulsion characteristics and paddle shifter behavior to traction settings and steering weight, nearly every aspect of performance can be tailored to individual preference

SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack features standard front 380-by-36mm and rear 360-by-32mm ventilated discs and Brembo six-piston front fixed 36mm and rear floating 52mm calipers enhance braking performance and provide brake fade resistance

Brake by Wire eBoost intelligent braking system uses a central module to control vehicle deceleration, with optimized response depending on drive mode, and to avoid heat-related system fade and pad wear

Charger raises the bar on handling with a purpose-built suspension system designed for serious control. Up front, a multi-link suspension with forged aluminum links, and in the rear, a fully independent 4-link setup: This equates to real world improvements over the previous generation Charger:



10% improvement in steady-state response for faster and more confident cornering



15% improvement in lateral response time or how quickly the vehicle reacts to rapid steering inputs, such as high-performance driving or accident-avoidance maneuvers

An impressive 25% improvement in steady-state limit handling balance, significantly reducing understeer and delivering a more neutral, planted feel through corners

Performance Pages deliver info on key performance metrics, such as acceleration timers, gauges, g-force and more Body structure of SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger models features a 55%/45% weight distribution, improving vehicle handling and control, and an increase in overall rigidity, which assists with performance and ride quality, minimizing cabin and driveline vibrations

Widebody Muscle Design – Widest Body of Any Car in the Industry

The new Dodge Charger exterior is unmistakable – pure Dodge muscle inspired by heritage, driven by performance. The next-generation Dodge Charger SIXPACK-powered models feature a modern, muscular widebody exterior design with a unique hood, front fascia/grille and exhaust.

The SIXPACK Charger performance hood announces its internal-combustion identity with a black SIXPACK-logoed grille-style bezel. The front fascia is unique to SIXPACK-powered models, with a larger, more pronounced grille area than Daytona models. In the back, bright, rolled, stainless-steel exhaust tips are housed in a rear fascia that features a debossed Charger text logo, with Eclipse exhaust tips available with the optional Blacktop Package. A standard Gloss Black rear spoiler on the Scat Pack enhances the drivability at high speeds.

Wheel center caps feature the Fratzog logo, the new symbol of next-gen Dodge performance vehicles. The Charger Scat Pack comes standard with 20-by-10-inch Diamond Cut Luster wheels, with a 275/40ZR20 Goodyear all-season tire square setup. True to Dodge, a variety of different wheel options is available.

Exterior content common for all Charger models includes distinctive white LED lighting, available as cross-car full-width lighting on Plus trims, and red "ring of fire" LED rear taillamps, with front and rear lights centered by a lit Fratzog logo. The Dodge logo is subtly laser-etched in the headlamps.

SIXPACK-powered models are currently available for order in eight exterior color options: new-for-2026 Green Machine joins After Dark, Bludicrous, Diamond Black, Peel Out, Redeye, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle.

All-new, Award-winning Interior

The dynamic, driver-focused and award-winning interior design enhances the SIXPACK-powered Charger's modern feel and builds on the exterior's pure design aesthetic with features that include:



Interior linework and texture inspired by the iconic 1968 Dodge Charger

CHARGER text logo instrument panel badging

Freestanding, wide-format standard 10.25-in. cluster screen, with a 12.3-in. center display positioned in a center stack angled toward the driver

Available Attitude Adjustment lighting is expressed through a parametric texture that adds a sculptural feel to the interior, wrapping 270 degrees from the driver door to the instrument panel to the passenger door

Attitude Adjustment interior lighting with 64 colors and intensity adjustability reacts to vehicle events, such as drive mode changes, opening the door or pressing the ignition button

Performance-oriented steering wheel is technical in feel, with a heated flat-top/flat-bottom design, and includes paddle shifters on Charger Scat Pack models

Pistol-grip shifter and the start/power button are packaged close together on the center console, which also incorporates an available wireless phone charger on Plus models Premium seat options include heated Black Nappa leather and Demonic Red Nappa leather seats; high-backed fixed headrest seats embellished with a unique pass-through are available on Plus trims

The all-new Dodge Charger delivers best-in-class passenger volume with its "hidden hatch" muscle-car design. With rear seats that fold flat, the max rear cargo area is 37.4 cubic feet.

Muscle Car Performance Paired With Standard Advanced Safety

The turbocharged Dodge Charger Scat Pack includes a wide range of standard and available safety and advanced driving features. Next-gen Dodge Charger models are engineered with the highest level of autonomous driving features of any muscle car. Standard features on all Charger models include:



Forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with Vulnerable Road Users Detection

Active Lane Management

Active Driving Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go

Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection

ParkSense front/rear/side park assist

Traffic Sign Recognition Drowsy Driver Detection

Optional features include:



Surround 360-degree camera: vehicle uses front, side and rear cameras to provide a bird's-eye view around the vehicle

Front tire to curb: vehicle uses side cameras to provide a tire-to-curb view before parking along the curb

ParkSense-based camera activation: ParkSense system activates the front camera when parking to show objects in front of the vehicle on the center screen Turn Signal Active Blind Spot View: side cameras provide driver with blind-spot views in the center screen when turn signal is activated

Pick Your SIXPACK

The SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack will offer a Plus trim loaded with additional content and a variety of packages and options from which customers can choose when building their gas-powered Charger, including:



Plus Group features are available as a separate trim on the Charger Scat Pack and include:



Eight-way power seating, illuminated door handles, proximity wake-up with DODGE welcome light, 64-color Attitude Adjustment interior lighting, premium LED headlamps and cross-car LED, wireless charging pad, 16-in. digital cluster, surround 360-degree camera, including tire-to-curb view and Head-up Display (HUD)



Demonic Red seats are also optional on the Scat Pack

High-back leather performance seats with 12-way power, and four-way lumbar are available with Plus Packages

Optional panoramic glass roof for Charger Scat Pack adds to the open-air feel of the cabin with a fixed tinted glass roof

Carbon & Suede package features real carbon-fiber interior accents and mirror caps, leather/suede high-back performance seats and suede instrument panel wrap, headliner, A-pillars and sun visors

Available Blacktop Package enhances the exterior with Dark badging and 20-by-10-in. Blacknoise aluminum wheels with 275/40ZR20 Goodyear all-season tires

Available 20-by-11-in. Satin Carbon or Luster wheel package with 305/35ZR20 Goodyear all-season tires Optional audio package available with a 914-watt premium 18-speaker Alpine PRO audio system with subwoofer and amplifier

Immersive User Experience

The all-new Charger's award-winning user experience and infotainment system play a key role in meeting the mark for any Dodge vehicle.

The standard 10.25-in. and optional 16-in. digital instrument cluster features a free-floating design that is a first for Stellantis. Cluster options include classic, focused and navigation-based layouts and customizable cluster content.

An optional augmented HUD projects a large field of view with an improved virtual image distance. The 12.3-in. standard central touchscreen gives quick access to the Charger's Uconnect 5 infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Dodge Connected Services.

The one-button-press experience allows the driver to instantly switch the Charger's personality. A simple push of a steering-wheel button will change the Charger's dynamics, while the driver information in the cluster and HUD will also change to correspond with the chosen drive mode.

Attitude Adjustment interior lighting, included with Plus trims, uses new animation technology to communicate key driving events. The feature enables a seamless transition of light between the doors and instrument panel. Attitude Adjustment lighting events include drive mode changes, door open/close, ignition on/off and more.

The Uconnect 5 platform provides a customizable, intuitive touch screen with tabs to access standard and available features, including SiriusXM, TomTom navigation, Amazon Alexa capabilities and more. Performance Pages for the all-new Charger, with info on key vehicle performance metrics, can be accessed through the Uconnect 5 system.

Dodge Connected Services

The 2026 Dodge Charger lineup will launch with the new Connect ONE connected service package included. This package is active for 10 years from the date of vehicle purchase and includes:



Over-the-air (OTA) software updates

Vehicle health reports, alerts and service scheduling

Automatic SOS calls and recall notifications

Remote lock and unlock via the Dodge app

Smartphone as key for smartphone-based access and engine start (when available)

Basic navigation EV-charging controls and management tools

Available Connect Wi-Fi PLUS, a premium subscription package, adds advanced connectivity, control and convenience with unlimited Wi-Fi data:



Unlimited Wi-Fi data and hotspot: connect up to eight devices with fast, reliable internet on the go

Advanced remote operations: start the vehicle, activate climate control, locate it with horn/lights

Stolen vehicle tracking: supports recovery if the vehicle is stolen

Drive alerts: set boundaries for speed, location and time - ideal for shared vehicle use

Voice assistant: hands-free control for vehicle functions and smart home integration

Connected navigation: real-time traffic updates, speed camera alerts, fuel prices, map updates and last-mile guidance Alexa Built-in: Amazon Alexa voice assistant embedded into the vehicle

Customers can try Connect Wi-Fi PLUS for three months at no charge if enrolled within 30 days of a new vehicle purchase or lease. After the trial period ends, the subscription is $17.99/month.

Most Powerful Car Under $55,000

Whether gasoline power runs through their blood or they are charged up by pure battery-electric power, Charger buyers can pick their power. For the 2026 model year, Dodge is offering the most muscle priced less than $60,000:



The 420-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger R/T will be available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,995 (all prices exclude taxes, title and destination charge of $1,995)

The 550-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack will be available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $54,995

The all-electric, two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack will deliver its full 670-horsepower at a starting U.S. MSRP of $59,995

Charger buyers have the power to choose two or four doors, with the four-door versions of all models available for an additional $2,000 U.S. MSRP Scat Pack and Daytona Scat Pack include a day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official high-performance driving school of Dodge//SRT

Ordering for the two-door SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack will open on August 13, 2025. Ordering is currently open for the two-door and four-door all-electric 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The four-door SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack will be available in the first half of 2026.

The SIXPACK-powered two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack will begin arriving in dealerships in the second half of 2025, with the two-door 2026 Dodge Charger R/T arriving in dealerships in the first half of 2026. Additional information on the SIXPACK-powered two-door 2026 Charger R/T and four-door SIXPACK-powered Scat Pack and R/T models will be shared in the future.

For complete information on the all-new Dodge Charger, visit Dodge .

Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, led by the all-new, all-electric 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options, including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

