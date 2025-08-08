IISER Kolkata Suicide: 'Was Never Made For This World...' Researcher Dies After 'Abuse' Leaves Behind Chilling Note

MENAFN - Live Mint)A research scholar at IISER Kalyani died by suicide on Friday after his PhD guide and fellow researchers allegedly misbehaved with him. In his suicide note, the researcher mentioned that he was autistic, and had even considered suicide when he was in sixth standard in school.

“I was never made for this world, it seems... But I can't do this anymore. I give up. May I find the peace in death that I never found in life,” reads the IISER researcher's suicide note.

| Bengaluru boy dies by suicide, police investigate link to Japanese web series

A resident of West Bengal's Shyamnagar, located in North 24 Parganas, the deceased – Anamitra Roy – was doing his research from Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kalyani, Nadia, reported Anandbazar Patrika.

What led to the suicide

In his suicide note posted on his Facebook account, the IISER researcher mentioned that he is autistic and had been subjected to various forms of physical and mental abuse since childhood.

During his time at IISER, the researcher stated that he and many of his colleagues had been repeatedly abused by Sourabh Biswas, a PhD student from the same institute. Repeated complaints to Roy's guide had also fallen in deaf years, as per the researcher's post.

| IIT Kharagpur suicide: 21-yr-old found hanging in hostel room; 4th in a year

Thereafter seeing Sourabh Biswas being openly praised by his PhD guide,“huge scientific misconduct” in the thesis, made the IISER researcher take his life, mentions the suicide note.

What the IISER researcher's suicide note said

Citing one particular incident, the IISER researcher had stated that on April 12, 2025, the situation boiled over when the accused allegedly shouted at Roy for an extended period inside the lab. Complaints were lodged the same day with the institute's anti-ragging cell-both by email and through the official portal-but in vain.

“They never reached back to me. One member of students' affairs council was supportive to me, while another told me that I should have thought about lab's reputation before complaining. My supervisor was of a similar opinion as well and only found fault in my behaviour. I considered suicide a few days later but didn't follow through due to coincidental circumstances. I sought therapy (my seventh or eighth therapist) and medicines and somehow kept myself alive till today.”

| Suicide cases rise for people in their 30s: No, it's not just depression

In his post, Anamitra Roy had further claimed that his parents also mistreated him at home, and he went into depression when he was just 14-years-old. During his second year in college, he fell into“depression again,” which had“not left me (him) since,” the IISER researcher said in his post.