Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-08 10:08:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Nano One® Materials Corp. : Provides an update on its participation in the Arkansas Lithium Technology Accelerator (ALTA), the first US-based accelerator aimed at catalyzing a domestic, durable, and resilient lithium-ion battery supply chain. Through ALTA, Nano One has added to its strategic insights, broadened its US presence and industrial relationships, and further validated the critical advantages of its One-PotTM process for localizing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode production in North America. Nano One® Materials Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.97.

