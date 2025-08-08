Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Docebo Inc.

Docebo Inc.


2025-08-08 10:08:06
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - Docebo Inc. : Announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Total revenue of $60.7 million, an increase of 14% from the comparative period in the prior year. Net income of $3.1 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $4.7 million, or $0.15 per share for the comparative period in the prior year. Docebo Inc. shares T are trading up $5.61 at $45.61.

MENAFN08082025000212011056ID1109903814

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search