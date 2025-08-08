403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Docebo Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - Docebo Inc. : Announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Total revenue of $60.7 million, an increase of 14% from the comparative period in the prior year. Net income of $3.1 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $4.7 million, or $0.15 per share for the comparative period in the prior year. Docebo Inc. shares T are trading up $5.61 at $45.61.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment