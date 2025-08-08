Social Insurance Contributions Boost SSPF Income Above Forecast
The State Social Protection Fund (SSPF), operating under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, recorded revenues of 4.665 billion manats in the first seven months of 2025 - exceeding the forecast by 7%, or 289 million manats.
