Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. Partners With Habittrade To Usher In A New Era Of On-Chain Financing And Crypto Pathways To Global Asset Exposure

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (CSE: BVCI) ("BVCI" or the "Company"), a Canadian public company focused on stablecoin issuance and blockchain-based infrastructure development, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with HabitTrade, a next-generation global crypto brokerage and settlement platform. The partnership aims to jointly explore on-chain financing models and assess the potential integration of HabitTrade's infrastructure to serve Canadian crypto users seeking compliant access to global asset markets.

Through this collaboration, BVCI seeks to enhance its capital-raising capabilities by leveraging decentralized technologies and connecting with a wider range of digital-native participants. The partnership also signifies a key milestone in BVCI's broader strategy to expand its presence in the Web3 financial ecosystem and explore sustainable innovations at the intersection of fintech and regulation.

Daniel, Founder of HabitTrade, commented:

"We are honored to become an integral part of BVCI's strategic roadmap and to support their pioneering efforts in Web3 financial infrastructure. This partnership represents a deep alignment in values and vision. Canada remains a core strategic market for HabitTrade, and we are excited to contribute to the development of a compliant and structured pathway for local crypto users to gain exposure to high-quality global assets. Together with BVCI, we aim to help shape the next generation of financial infrastructure with transparency, efficiency, and sustainability at its core."

Richard, President and CEO of BBVCI, commented:

"This partnership with HabitTrade is a natural extension of our vision to integrate stablecoins and real-world assets into a compliant, accessible financial ecosystem. Together, we aim to create a global bridge between traditional markets and Web3 innovations, ensuring users benefit from transparency, security, and regulatory alignment.

BVCI will work with regulators in every jurisdiction to ensure full compliance and customer protection. We are also committed to building a comprehensive ecosystem that includes foreign currency exchange services, trading platforms, stablecoin infrastructure, and the continued exploration of Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization opportunities."

This collaboration represents the convergence of regulated financial operations and Web3-native infrastructure, aiming to foster responsible innovation and cross-market accessibility in a rapidly evolving digital finance environment.

About Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.

Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. is an Ontario-incorporated company registered as a Money Services Business with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). The Company provides innovative technology infrastructure to participants in the blockchain and distributed ledger technology industry.

Central to BVCI's growth strategy is BVC Chain, a proprietary blockchain platform and distributed ledger system designed to operate in both centralized and decentralized environments. BVC Chain also powers BvcPay, a mobile application with digital wallet functionality that enables point-of-sale and online transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and CADT.

CADT, BVCI's native digital currency, is intended to be a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin designed to support real-time payments, settlements, digital asset issuance, and ledger services. Unless and until BVCI obtains all necessary regulatory approvals or qualifies for applicable exemptions, there can be no assurance that it will be able to proceed with its CADT-related initiatives.

The Company also holds a 51% equity interest in LuminusFX Corporation, a Toronto-based financial services firm specializing in secure, globally oriented financial consulting services.

For more information, please visit:

About HabitTrade

HabitTrade is a global multi-market brokerage and infrastructure platform that enables stablecoin-based access to a wide range of financial products-including U.S. and Hong Kong stocks, ETFs, and crypto assets. In addition to serving individual investors, HabitTrade provides institutional services such as API connectivity and market entry solutions for IPOs, tokenization projects, and more-helping bridge the gap between traditional and Web3 capital markets.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Richard Zhou

President and CEO

Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.

Email:

HabitTrade

Email:

X (formerly Twitter): @HabitTrade

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to the completion of the acquisition, execution of a definitive agreement, closing of financing, and regulatory matters. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. There is no assurance that any of the transactions referenced herein will be completed as proposed or at all.

Commitment to Responsible Innovation

This partnership reflects a shared commitment by BVCI and HabitTrade to pursue innovation in digital finance responsibly and in compliance with applicable global regulatory frameworks. Both parties will actively seek feedback and guidance from securities and industry regulators in relevant jurisdictions to offer users a secure, compliant, and innovative crypto experience.







