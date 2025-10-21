Katara To Broadcast Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Ceremony, Free For Public

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Katara Cultural Village, in cooperation with the Egyptian Embassy in Doha, announced that the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum will be broadcast live in Katara.

The ceremony, set for November 1 at 6 pm Doha time, will be screened at Wisdom Square and will be open to the public free of charge, offering visitors a unique opportunity to witness the historic event.

Egypt announced that a grand opening celebration for invited guests will follow on November 2 and 3, while the museum will officially open to the public on November 4, 2025.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, the world's largest archaeological museum, will house more than 100,000 artifacts, including the complete Tutankhamun collection.