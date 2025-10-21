Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Katara To Broadcast Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Ceremony, Free For Public

Katara To Broadcast Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Ceremony, Free For Public


2025-10-21 02:00:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Katara Cultural Village, in cooperation with the Egyptian Embassy in Doha, announced that the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum will be broadcast live in Katara.

The ceremony, set for November 1 at 6 pm Doha time, will be screened at Wisdom Square and will be open to the public free of charge, offering visitors a unique opportunity to witness the historic event.

Egypt announced that a grand opening celebration for invited guests will follow on November 2 and 3, while the museum will officially open to the public on November 4, 2025.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, the world's largest archaeological museum, will house more than 100,000 artifacts, including the complete Tutankhamun collection.

MENAFN21102025000063011010ID1110227600

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search