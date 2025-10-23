403
Israel is required to let UN aid enter Gaza—UN’s top court
(MENAFN) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that Israel must allow the United Nations and its agencies to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to meet the essential needs of Palestinian civilians.
In its advisory opinion, the UN’s top court said Israel is legally obligated, as an occupying power, to ensure that civilians in Gaza have access to basic necessities such as food, water, medical supplies, and shelter. The court also stated that Israel must cooperate with the UN and facilitate aid operations by all available means.
The ICJ dismissed Israel’s claims that the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) lacked neutrality or that a significant portion of its staff were linked to Hamas or other militant groups, saying that Israel failed to provide sufficient evidence.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the ruling, calling it a “very important decision,” and said he hoped Israel would comply. “This comes at a time when the UN is doing everything possible to increase humanitarian deliveries to Gaza and address the tragic situation there,” he said.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini described the court’s opinion as “unambiguous,” noting that the agency has the resources and expertise to immediately expand humanitarian efforts if allowed entry.
Israel’s foreign ministry rejected the ICJ’s findings as “political,” accusing the court of attempting to impose measures on Israel “under the guise of international law.” It reiterated that Israel would not cooperate with UNRWA, which it has banned, and maintained that it was fulfilling its obligations under international law.
The advisory opinion, while non-binding, carries significant diplomatic and moral weight. It follows a request from the UN General Assembly in December for legal clarification on Israel’s obligations toward UN agencies and international organizations operating in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Israel has faced mounting criticism for its blockade of Gaza, which was tightened after its war with Hamas began two years ago. The blockade has severely limited the entry of food, fuel, and medical supplies, with UN-backed experts warning earlier this month that more than 640,000 people were facing catastrophic hunger and that famine in Gaza City was “entirely man-made.”
Israel has denied responsibility for famine conditions, insisting that it allows adequate aid into the territory.
The ICJ also reminded Israel of its obligations to prevent the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and to avoid forcibly transferring people from occupied territory.
While the court’s decision is not enforceable, it increases international pressure on Israel and could influence future diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to ensure aid reaches Gaza’s 2.1 million residents.
