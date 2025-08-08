RI Mining Unveils Worldwide Cloud Mining Platform Earn BTC & XRP With Daily Instant Payouts

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) No mining hardware needed, automated coin production-a cloud mining platform perfect for beginners (XRP Price News Today)

New York, USA, 8th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, With the GENIUS Act now in effect and the US accelerating crypto regulation, market confidence in digital assets is quickly recovering. Bitcoin has stabilized above $115,000, XRP is consolidating at a key support level, and market activity continues to climb. Institutional funds keep flowing in, and more users are shifting to stable yield models, embracing the daily accumulation approach for crypto asset growth.

Against this backdrop, global cloud mining platform RI Mining officially launches its mobile cloud mining App, supporting Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP fast settlement mining contract. It delivers a“zero hardware, low threshold, auto-settlement” intelligent cloud hashrate service, helping users unlock daily passive income-right from their phones.



⛏️ Turn Your Phone Into a Miner-BTC/XRP Automated Earnings

The RI Mining App leverages global cloud hashrate scheduling. Users need no mining machine or maintenance; simply register and select a contract through the app to enjoy daily stable income:

Core Product Advantages:

  • 📲 Available on iOS and Android for anytime, anywhere operation

  • 💰 Supports BTC and XRP mining, two leading crypto assets

  • ⚙️ All contracts start automatically, with daily earnings settled to your account

  • 🔁 Supports auto-reinvestment or instant withdrawals

  • 🧠 AI-powered hashrate allocation boosts mining pool output efficiency

  • 🌍 Data centers in Iceland, Canada, and Northern Europe, powered by renewable energy

Every phone can now become your“decentralized miner,” letting you earn Bitcoin and XRP in the simplest way.

🔐 Regulatory Compliance, Multiple Layers of Security

RI Mining is committed to building a safe, efficient, and accessible passive income platform for everyday investors:

  • ✅ UK-registered operations, compliance credentials are fully transparent

  • ✅ Military-grade security (McAfee® + Cloudflare® encrypted firewall)

  • ✅ All contracts are USD-denominated to avoid sharp crypto market volatility

  • ✅ 24/7 stable platform operation, fully transparent and trackable yields

  • ✅ Globally powered by green energy, supporting sustainable mining

💡 Four Steps to Zero-Barrier Daily Earnings

1️⃣ Register: 30-second email signup, zero technical threshold, no KYC required

2️⃣ Deposit: Supports BTC/XRP transfers, compatible with exchanges and personal wallets

3️⃣ Select Contract: Flexible plans to fit any budget, activate instantly

4️⃣ Receive Earnings: Automatic mining, daily settlement, continuous reinvestment or withdrawal

📊 Cloud Mining Contract Overview (Transparent Daily Returns)

Contract type Amount Period Daily income Total revenue
Experience Contract $100 2 $4 $108
Basic Hashrate Contract $500 5 $6.5 $532.5
Intermediate Contract $5,000 15 $72.5 $6,087.5
Advanced Contract $10,000 20 $200 $14,000
Super Contract $30,000 30 $510 $45,300

Click here for more contract details

✅ All contracts support real-time viewing, with earnings credited automatically

🎁 New users receive a $15 registration bonus + multi-level referral reward



🧠 RI Mining vs. Traditional Mining: Designed for Individuals

Traditional Mining Challenges RI Mining Advantages
High hardware costs, noisy App-based, no equipment, zero maintenance
Expensive electricity/cooling Cloud mining centers with renewable energy
Complex configuration/maintenance Auto contract activation, one-tap mining
Technical & geographic barriers Beginner-friendly, easy global participation

RI Mining transforms the complexity of“mining systems” into an easy daily tool, fit for anyone seeking passive income.

🌐 Keep Pace with Regulation, Embrace Smart Mining Trends

The GENIUS Act's clarity on hashrate transparency and stablecoin oversight is a positive signal for the crypto industry. As a green, compliant platform, RI Mining offers a low-risk, high-efficiency production model to help users build long-term crypto income in a volatile market.

As crypto assets shift from“price speculation” to“continuous production,” mobile cloud mining is becoming the mainstream gateway for users to digital wealth.

🚀 Start Your Daily Passive Income Journey



Official website:

Download RI Mining App: Available for iOS / Android

Launch your BTC/XRP cloud mining plan now!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

