Capsule Endoscopy Market To Grow At 8.7% CAGR By 2031, Driven By AI Imaging & Demand For Non-Invasive GI Diagnostics

Capsule Endoscopy Market

DataM Intelligence forecasts strong market growth as AI-powered imaging, outpatient adoption, and patient-friendly diagnostics reshape GI healthcare.

- DataM IntelligenceLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Capsule Endoscopy Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031.Download Sample Report:Key Market Drivers:.Technological Innovation & AI Integration:Rapid advancements in capsule imaging with features like higher resolution, extended battery life, panoramic and AI-enhanced analysis are boosting diagnostic accuracy and adoption..Rising Incidence of GI Disorders:Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions such as obscure GI bleeding, anemia, small bowel tumors, colorectal cancer, and Crohn's disease is fueling the need for more effective, non-invasive diagnostics..Preference for Non-Invasive Diagnostics:Capsule endoscopy offers patient-friendly, painless and precise diagnostic outcomes, making it an attractive alternative to traditional invasive procedures like colonoscopy..Shift Toward Outpatient Settings:There's a growing use of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics, which support easier access and convenience for capsule endoscopy procedures.Market Segments:By Product (Capsule Endoscopes, Small Bowel, Esophageal, Colon, Systems, Others)By Application (Crohn's Disease, OGIB (obscure GI tract bleeding), Small Intestine Tumor, Others)By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers, Other)By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement:Market Geographical Share Overview:North America: Largest regional share, estimated around 40%–50% of the global market, driven by its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, widespread insurance coverage, and strong adoption of innovative technologies such as AI-enabled capsule systems..The U.S. stands out with high incidence of gastrointestinal diseases and strong reimbursement pathways. For instance, over 2 million capsule endoscopy procedures have been performed to date..Canada is one of the fastest-growing subregions within North America, boosted by government support and increasing technology adoption in rural and urban healthcare settings.Europe.Holds a significant ~25% market share.Growth is supported by strong healthcare systems across Germany, France, the UK, and Italy, along with structured screening programs and reimbursement frameworks.Asia-Pacific.Showing the fastest growth, with projected CAGRs of 20%–25%, though its current share is lower (~20%)..China leads the pack with rapid infrastructure expansion and inclusion in national health initiatives like Healthy China 2030..India is emerging quickly, propelled by rising healthcare budgets, insurance coverage expansions (e.g., PM-JAY), and increased awareness of GI diagnostics..Japan and South Korea also contribute with their tech innovation and aging populations that require minimally invasive diagnostics.Request for FREE Trial Access:DataM Intelligence Opinion:The capsule endoscopy market is gaining remarkable momentum, propelled by technological innovation and the rising global incidence of gastrointestinal disorders. Advanced imaging capabilities including AI-assisted analysis, panoramic visualization, and longer battery life are transforming diagnostic accuracy and expanding clinical applications. As patient preference shifts toward painless, non-invasive alternatives to traditional colonoscopy, capsule endoscopy is becoming a frontline diagnostic tool for conditions like obscure GI bleeding, Crohn's disease, and small bowel tumors. The growing role of outpatient facilities such as ambulatory surgery centers is further supporting accessibility and procedural convenience, widening the market's reach.North America remains the largest market, benefiting from robust healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement pathways, and early adoption of AI-powered capsule systems. Europe follows with strong demand driven by established screening programs and well-structured insurance frameworks. However, the most dynamic growth is coming from Asia-Pacific, where rising healthcare investments, expanding insurance coverage, and large-scale national health initiatives are accelerating adoption particularly in China and India. DataM Intelligence sees continued growth fueled by the convergence of AI innovation, decentralization of diagnostics, and the global push toward patient-centric, minimally invasive healthcare solutions.Market Key Players:Key players are Olympus Corporation, IntroMedic, Co. Ltd., Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., CapsoVision, RF System lab, Check-Cap, Advin Health Care.Product & Regulatory Milestones:FDA Clearance for Remote Ingestion: In January 2025, CapsoVision's CapsoCam Plus received FDA clearance to enable remote ingestion allowing patients to swallow the capsule from home under virtual medical supervision, enhancing comfort and access.Technological Innovations & Clinical Advances:.Wireless Power for Robotic Capsule Endoscopy: In March 2025, researchers validated an inductive wireless power transfer (WPT) system in a robotic capsule for the first time. This innovation wirelessly transmitting ~110 mW at 9 cm eliminates the need for onboard batteries, enabling smaller capsules with extended operational life and precise magnetic navigation..Tactile Origami-Inspired Capsule: A prototype capsule based on origami design incorporates soft tactile sensors and can detect 3 mm nodules with 100% accuracy. 