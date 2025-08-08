403
Argentina Fuels Brazil's July 2025 Export Rise Amid Shifting Trade Patterns
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce, and Services show that in July 2025, Brazil's trade grew on both sides-more goods left the country, and more arrived.
Brazil increased its exports by 4.8% over the previous July, reaching $32.3 billion. Imports also rose, up 8.4%, reaching $25.2 billion. The trade surplus stood at $7.1 billion for the month.
Through July 2025, Brazil shipped $198 billion worth of products abroad, a slight 0.1% increase in value and a more robust 2% rise in volume. Imports jumped faster, totaling $161 billion for the year to date, up 8.3% in value and 9.7% in volume.
The country's total trade balance for the period is $37 billion in the black, an important signal of economic stability. Where did those exports go? Argentina stood out, taking in 42.4% more from Brazil than last year-a sharp jump.
Mexico, the European Union , Japan, and the United States also took in more Brazilian goods, with rises ranging from 5% to 17%. China, however, bought a little less than before, showing a shift in which countries rely most on Brazilian products.
Behind these numbers are a few key products. Iron ore exports hit a record 41.1 million tons in July, and sales of beef, pork, oil, copper ores, and coffee all climbed.
The manufacturing sector led the charge, growing 7.4% by value, showing that Brazil is not only a commodity supplier but also exports more finished and processed goods. Mining and agriculture grew more slowly.
On the import side, businesses bought more heavy machines and equipment, with capital goods imports up 13.4%. Intermediate goods imports, which factories use to keep going, rose 10.8%.
Why does this matter? These trends show Brazil is less tied to any single market and is selling more to several countries. This helps spread risk, brings in foreign money, and fuels jobs at home.
The higher import numbers mean local industries are gearing up, improving their tools, and looking to compete.
