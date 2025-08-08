Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Honey Singh, Karan Aujla Face Trouble Over 'Objectionable' Lyrics In Songs 'Millionaire' And 'MF Gabru' What We Know

2025-08-08 08:12:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) With singers Karan Aujla and Honey Singh's latest songs 'Millionaire' and 'MF Gabru' sparked outrage over the alleged use of objectionable language against women, the Punjab State Women's Commission has issued a suo motu notice to the singers, stating that the lyrics are disrespectful towards women and promote misogyny.

Both the singers have landed into controversy after their latest songs released.

What the Women's Commission said

The commission has also directed the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, to conduct an inquiry on the matter and submit a report.

“Everyone has listened to the song and objected, but it still gets millions of views. It's not just the Women's Commission's responsibility to notice this; listeners and society also must reject such language... In the songs, the singer neither controls their language nor considers respecting mothers... They do this to make money. But it impacts our children..." Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill told news agency ANI.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

