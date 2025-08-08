Honey Singh, Karan Aujla Face Trouble Over 'Objectionable' Lyrics In Songs 'Millionaire' And 'MF Gabru' What We Know
Both the singers have landed into controversy after their latest songs released.What the Women's Commission said
The commission has also directed the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, to conduct an inquiry on the matter and submit a report.
“Everyone has listened to the song and objected, but it still gets millions of views. It's not just the Women's Commission's responsibility to notice this; listeners and society also must reject such language... In the songs, the singer neither controls their language nor considers respecting mothers... They do this to make money. But it impacts our children..." Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill told news agency ANI.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
