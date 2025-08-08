Edge AI Hardware Market Research Report 2025-2030 Opportunities Expand With Generative AI Optimization, On-Device Visual Processors, And 5G-Enabled Ultra-Low Latency Applications
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|304
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|26.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|58.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Need for Real-Time Data Processing and Reduced Cloud Dependency Development of Dedicated Ai Processing Units for Edge Device Applications Necessity to Optimize Data Management and Reduce Cloud Infrastructure Load
Restraints
- Complexities Associated with Network Implementation
Opportunities
- Advancements in Edge Ai Hardware Through Generative Ai Workload Optimization Development of On-Device Visual Processors for Next-Generation Mobile Ai Applications Growing Integration of Edge Computing Across Robotics, Automotive, and Industrial Sectors Opportunities in Ultra-Low Latency Ai Applications with 5G-Powered Edge Infrastructure
Challenges
- Balancing Performance and Power Consumption in Edge Ai Systems Developing Cohesive Edge Ai Standards Across Diverse Industry Requirements Shortage of Skilled Workforce
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- IoT 5G Fog Computing
Complementary Technologies
- Generative Ai
Adjacent Technologies
- Blockchain
Company Profiles
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Samsung Apple Inc. Mediatek Inc. Intel Corporation Nvidia Corporation IBM Micron Technology, Inc. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Meta Tesla Google Microsoft Axelera Ai Imagination Technologies Cambricon Tenstorrent Blaize General Vision Inc. Mythic Zero Asic Corporation Applied Brain Research (Abr) Horizon Robotics Ceva, Inc. Graphcore Sambanova Systems, Inc. Hailo
