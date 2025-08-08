Odisha: BJD Criticises BJP Govt For Ignoring Farmers' Interests, Announces Statewide Protests

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 (IANS) The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday sharply criticised the state government, accusing it of showing complete neglect toward the agriculture sector over the past year.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, BJD leaders alleged that none of the promises made to farmers have been fulfilled. They accused the government of acting against the interests of the farming community.

The party claimed that the growth rate of the agriculture sector has sharply declined - from 7.6 per cent in 2023-24 to 3.8 per cent in 2024-25. They also criticised the significant budget cuts by the Central government, stating that the allocation to Odisha for the agriculture sector has been slashed from Rs 21,011 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 17,089 crore in 2024-25.

In particular, the BJD raised alarm over the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), noting that Odisha received Rs 146 crore under the scheme in 2023-24, which has now been drastically reduced to Rs 32 crore in 2024-25.

The party also highlighted the growing distress among farmers over issues related to paddy procurement.

According to BJD leaders, the government's new registration policy now demands legal heir certificates from farmers - a move they claim is aimed at reducing the burden of the additional Rs 800 per quintal support currently being provided.

"Farmers are being forced into distress sales as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is not lifting the paddy in time. Unseasonal rains have further worsened the situation, and payments are getting delayed beyond the promised 48-hour window,” the party alleged.

To intensify its agitation, the BJD announced that it will organise 'Krushak Samabesh' (farmers' gathering) across various districts.

The first such protest will be held in Bargarh on August 18, where farmer leaders and cultivators will come together to protest against the government's policies.

The party affirmed that it will continue to raise farmers' issues until corrective action is taken by the government.