Kiora Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results Company Advances Pipeline With Two Active Phase 2 Clinical Trials For Retinal Diseases
|
|
|June 30, 2025 (unaudited)
|
|
|December 31, 2024
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|1,028,324
|
|$
|3,792,322
|
|Short-Term Investments
|
|19,637,812
|
|
|22,999,760
|
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|
|957,095
|
|
|2,042,487
|
|Collaboration Receivables
|
|2,418,022
|
|
|601,197
|
|Tax Receivables
|
|696,002
|
|
|270,246
|
|Total Current Assets
|
|24,737,255
|
|
|29,706,012
|
|Non-Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|Property and Equipment, Net
|
|106,843
|
|
|5,232
|
|Restricted Cash
|
|4,461
|
|
|4,057
|
|Intangible Assets and In-Process R&D, Net
|
|6,687,100
|
|
|6,687,100
|
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|
|349,017
|
|
|57,170
|
|Other Assets
|
|61,007
|
|
|24,913
|
|Total Assets
|$
|31,945,683
|
|$
|36,484,484
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|Accounts Payable
|$
|282,537
|
|$
|415,590
|
|Accrued Expenses
|
|2,540,493
|
|
|4,588,657
|
|Accrued Collaboration Credit
|
|219,625
|
|
|981,111
|
|Operating Lease Liabilities
|
|143,327
|
|
|23,355
|
|Total Current Liabilities
|
|3,185,982
|
|
|6,008,713
|
|Non-Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|Contingent Consideration
|
|4,604,456
|
|
|4,191,490
|
|Deferred Tax Liability
|
|490,690
|
|
|490,690
|
|Deferred Collaboration Revenue
|
|1,250,000
|
|
|-
|
|Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities
|
|287,079
|
|
|33,815
|
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
|6,632,225
|
|
|4,715,995
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|9,818,207
|
|
|10,724,708
|
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8)
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|Preferred Stock, $0.01 Par Value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,750 designated Series A, 0 shares issued and outstanding; 10,000 designated Series B, 0 shares issued and outstanding; 10,000 shares designated Series C, 0 shares issued and outstanding; 20,000 shares designated Series D, 7 shares issued and outstanding; 1,280 shares designated Series E, 0 shares issued and outstanding; 3,908 shares designated Series F, 420 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|4
|
|
|4
|
|Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value: 150,000,000 shares authorized; 3,433,491 and 3,000,788 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|272,006
|
|
|267,679
|
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|
|169,828,797
|
|
|169,156,374
|
|Accumulated Deficit
|
|(147,727,561
|)
|
|(143,382,122
|)
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
|(245,770
|)
|
|(282,159
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|22,127,476
|
|
|25,759,776
|
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|31,945,683
|
|$
|36,484,484
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(unaudited)
|
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Collaboration Revenue
|$
|-
|
|$
|-
|
|$
|-
|
|$
|16,000,000
|
|Grant Revenue
|
|-
|
|
|20,000
|
|
|-
|
|
|20,000
|
|Total Revenue
|
|-
|
|
|20,000
|
|
|-
|
|
|16,020,000
|
|Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|General and Administrative
|
|1,353,850
|
|
|1,537,973
|
|
|2,843,248
|
|
|2,834,414
|
|Research and Development
|
|2,590,489
|
|
|2,048,665
|
|
|5,122,376
|
|
|3,732,877
|
|Collaboration and Research Credits
|
|(1,685,917
|)
|
|(1,141,985
|)
|
|(3,652,040
|)
|
|(1,332,538
|)
|Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration
|
|137,774
|
|
|120,234
|
|
|412,966
|
|
|108,040
|
|Total Operating Expenses
|
|2,396,197
|
|
|2,564,887
|
|
|4,726,550
|
|
|5,342,793
|
|Operating (Loss) Income
|
|(2,396,197
|)
|
|(2,544,887
|)
|
|(4,726,550
|)
|
|10,677,207
|
|Other Income (Expense), Net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest Income, Net
|
|225,237
|
|
|342,102
|
|
|501,870
|
|
|565,149
|
|Other (Expense) Income, Net
|
|(93,556
|)
|
|(18,861
|)
|
|(109,809
|)
|
|(10,795
|)
|Total Other Income, Net
|
|131,680
|
|
|323,241
|
|
|392,060
|
|
|554,354
|
|(Loss) Income Before Income Tax Expense
|
|(2,264,516
|)
|
|(2,221,646
|)
|
|(4,334,490
|)
|
|11,231,561
|
|Income Tax (Expense) Benefit
|
|112,057
|
|
|-
|
|
|(10,949
|)
|
|-
|
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(2,152,459
|)
|$
|(2,221,646
|)
|$
|(4,345,439
|)
|$
|11,231,561
|
|Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
|$
|(2,152,459
|)
|$
|(2,221,646
|)
|$
|(4,345,439
|)
|$
|11,231,561
|
|Net (Loss) Income per Common Share - Basic
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(1.10
|)
|$
|3.19
|
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
|
|3,989,042
|
|
|4,170,627
|
|
|3,936,649
|
|
|3,526,211
|
|Net (Loss) Income per Common Share - Diluted
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(1.10
|)
|$
|2.79
|
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|
|3,989,042
|
|
|4,170,627
|
|
|3,936,649
|
|
|4,031,174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(2,152,459
|)
|$
|(2,221,646
|)
|$
|(4,345,439
|)
|$
|11,231,561
|
|Unrealized Loss on Marketable Securities
|
|(11,116
|)
|
|(2,828
|)
|
|(27,215
|)
|
|(2,828
|)
|Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments
|
|62,532
|
|
|21,467
|
|
|63,604
|
|
|(60,106
|)
|Comprehensive (Loss) Income
|$
|(2,101,044
|)
|$
|(2,203,007
|)
|$
|(4,309,050
|)
|$
|11,168,627
|
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
