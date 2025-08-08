Olectra Greentech At Crossroads Ahead Of Q1 Earnings SEBI RA Rohit Mehta Flags Levels To Watch
Ahead of Olectra Greentech's results on August 9, SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta breaks down the stock performance from a technical perspective.
According to Mehta, shares of the electric bus manufacturer have been in a sustained downtrend since peaking at its all-time high of ₹2,221 in February 2024, with the stock now down about 35%.
On the weekly chart, key support lies in the ₹948 - ₹1,013 zone, which recently triggered a bounce. However, the uptrend has faced resistance near the ₹1,426 zone, with the next major hurdle at ₹1,785, the analyst said.
A decisive break above ₹1,785 could mark a trend reversal and open the path towards retesting the all-time high, but on the downside, a fall below ₹948 could reignite bearish momentum, Mehta added.
On the fundamentals front, Olectra boasts an impressive 5-year profit CAGR of 123% and a 10-year median sales growth of 17.9%. However, valuations remain steep at 11.3x book value, while ROE has averaged a modest 10.6% over the past three years, he said. Borrowing costs remain relatively high.
For the March-June quarter, promoters have maintained their stake at 50.02%, while FIIs increased their holdings from 5.38% to 5.66% and DIIs from 0.45% to 0.48%.
Financially, the company is in good shape. In the March quarter, sales came in 55.4% higher and EPS grew 53.3%. However, sequentially, revenue fell 12.8% and EPS dropped 54.6%, reflecting near-term pressure, Mehta said.
Olectra Greentech shares were down 1.6% at ₹1,421 ahead of market close, having lost 2.3% year-to-date.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained 'bearish'. It was 'neutral' a week earlier.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment