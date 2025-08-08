PG Electroplast Crashes 20% On Sharp FY26 Guidance Cut

Consumer electronics products manufacturer PG Electroplast tanked over 20% on Friday after the company slashed its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance.

According to NSE data at 03:00 p.m. IST, the stock was the third biggest decliner on the broader indices.

FY26 Guidance Slashed

In a presentation on August 8, the company issued guidance for consolidated sales of ₹5,700 - ₹5,800 crore in FY26, reflecting a 17–19% increase over FY25 sales. However, the estimates are significantly below the earlier stated guidance.

In its March-quarter earnings presentation, the company had projected revenue of ₹6,345 crore, implying a 30.3% increase over FY25.

PG Electroplast also trimmed its total group revenue guidance to ₹6,550 - ₹6,650 crore, down from the earlier estimate of ₹7,200 crore. Full-year net profit is now expected in the range of ₹300 - ₹310 crore, a sharp cut from the earlier projected ₹405 crore.

Additionally, it revised its electric business revenue guidance to 29% from 43.5% earlier.

The company identified low penetration levels, declining prices of durables and electronics, and shifting consumer lifestyles as key drivers for the country's consumer durables and electronics industry.

Mixed Q1 Performance

The company reported a 14% increase in Q1 consolidated revenue to ₹1,503.85 crore, but net profit sank 20% to ₹66.98 crore.

What Is The Retail Mood?

PG Electroplast was among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment had shifted to 'bullish' from 'neutral' a day earlier.

Year-to-date, the shares have shed over 40% in value.

