Coal Price Index Q2 2025: Price Trend, Historical Chart And Forecast



USA: US$ 140/MT

China: US$ 154/MT

South Africa: US$ 100/MT

Brazil: US$ 157/MT Japan: US$ 162/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



United States: In Q2 2025, the coal price index in the USA stayed firm. Strong industrial demand, stable mining output, and steady exports supported the overall positive coal trend.



China: China's coal price chart for Q2 2025 reflected steady demand from manufacturing and power sectors. Government policies and consistent domestic production maintained a stable coal trend.



South Africa: In Q2 2025, the coal trend in South Africa remained steady. Export demand, mining activities, and currency fluctuations influenced the coal price index during the quarter.



Brazil: Brazil's coal price forecast for Q2 2025 indicated stable prices. Steady industrial usage, energy demand, and import costs shaped the country's coal price chart performance.

Japan: Japan's coal price chart in Q2 2025 showed firm levels. Import reliance, global trade shifts, and stable consumption trends supported a consistent coal price forecast outlook.

Track Real-Time Price of Coal: https://www.imarcgroup.com/coal-pricing-report/requestsample

Demand-Side Factors:



The coal trend in Q2 2025 was supported by strong power generation needs, industrial demand, and steady exports, keeping the coal price index at firm levels.

Seasonal electricity consumption patterns influenced the coal price chart, with peak usage months showing slight upward movement compared to earlier periods in the quarter. Global manufacturing recovery increased coal demand, contributing to the coal price forecast, which pointed to stable-to-firm pricing in major consuming nations.

Supply-Side Factors:



The coal price index remained stable due to consistent mining operations, improved logistics, and balanced inventories across major producing countries in Q2 2025.

Weather stability supported uninterrupted mining, helping the coal trend remain firm and preventing sudden spikes in the coal price chart throughout the quarter. Import and export balances shaped the coal price forecast, as trade flows adapted to market needs without causing major supply disruptions.

Global Coal Market Analysis

The global coal market size reached 9.50 billion tons in 2024. By 2033, it is expected to hit 18.82 billion tons, growing at a 7.51% CAGR during 2025-2033, driven by rising industrial demand, infrastructure expansion, and sustained energy consumption across key global markets.

Key Growth Drivers:



Infrastructure expansion and industrial growth in emerging economies drove the coal trend, keeping the coal price index steady across Q2 2025.

Technological improvements in mining efficiency reduced production costs, positively affecting the coal price chart and maintaining stable supply. Energy policy support for coal-based industries influenced the coal price forecast, with expectations for steady demand in the near term.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Coal Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Coal price trend, offering key insights into global Coal market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Coal demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that provides a comprehensive suite of services to support market entry and expansion efforts. The company offers detailed market assessments, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals and licensing support, and pricing analysis, including spot pricing and regional price trends. Its expertise spans demand-supply analysis alongside regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. IMARC also specializes in competitive landscape evaluations, profiling key market players, and conducting research into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. IMARC's data-driven approach helps businesses navigate complex markets with precision and confidence.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302