FM Sybiha And Kallas Coordinate Next Diplomatic Steps To Achieve Peace

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy called the telephone conversation with Kaja Kallas very substantive.

In particular, he informed the EU High Representative about the fourth round of the ministerial meeting within the Ukraine-Republic of Moldova-Romania triangle, which will take place today in Chernivtsi and will be joined online by the foreign ministers of Poland and Lithuania, thus forming the Lublin Triangle format.

“I emphasized to the EU High Representative that we in Ukraine believe in and invest heavily in good neighbourhood in Central and Eastern Europe through the development of regional formats. This is important for the unity of the whole of Europe,” Sybiha stressed.

The minister added that he had informed Kallas about the latest developments and efforts towards a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace, including negotiations with the US and European allies. "We agreed that true peace can and must be achieved by force. We have coordinated our next diplomatic steps," the foreign minister said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Romania, Moldova, Poland, and Lithuania will hold another round of political consultations on Friday, August 8, in Chernivtsi .

Earlier, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said that the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle, Moldova, and Romania would be devoted to strengthening the region's energy security ahead of winter and coordinating actions to counter Russian disinformation.

