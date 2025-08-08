403
Flagship Energy Business Forums Set To Drive India's Energy Vision To Meet Global Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 8, 2025: India is at the epicenter of the world's most ambitious clean energy transformation, a journey that will define not just the nation's economic destiny but also the global climate narrative. As the country races towards 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, net-zero emissions by 2070, and the creation of a resilient, digital, and inclusive energy ecosystem, Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week 2025 emerge as the single most important convergence point for the power and utilities sector.
Scheduled from 2nd to 4th September 2025 at Yashobhoomi, IICC, Dwarka, New Delhi, the combined events are India's flagship energy business platforms, strategic enablers for aligning national energy policy, technological innovation, and global investment flows.
Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India has launched a series of transformative policy measures including the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Energy Storage Viability Gap Funding, and Electricity (Amendment) Bill, all designed to accelerate Viksit Bharat's energy roadmap.
Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week 2025 play a critical role in translating these reforms into on-ground action by bringing together:
1. 10,000+ stakeholders from government, industry, and global markets
2. 120+ policy makers, regulators, and thought leaders in high-level dialogues
3. 250+ exhibitors showcasing innovations across clean energy, digital grids,
4. hydrogen, storage, and next-gen technologies
5. 12,500 sq. m of technology displays and live demos shaping tomorrow's power systems
From deep-dive sessions on 2047 Energy Outlook, International Collaborations, future power markets and Nuclear to technical forums on renewables integration, grid flexibility, and consumer-centric models, the platforms will serve as a knowledge powerhouse and business catalyst.
Commenting on the significance of the platform, Mr. Abhishek Bhatnagar, Director General, ENCIS (The Energy & Climate Initiatives Society), said: "Energy is no longer just an enabler of growth, it is the foundation of sovereignty, sustainability, and social equity. Under the transformative vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is rewriting the global energy playbook by proving that economic growth and climate responsibility can coexist. Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week is more than an event, it is the crucible where ideas become policy, policy becomes action, and action becomes impact. It is here that we design the blueprint for an energy ecosystem that is green, inclusive, and globally competitive. The choices we make today will define not just India's energy future, but the future of energy for the world."
Part of the world's largest series of energy events, this year's edition moves beyond dialogue to enable partnerships that power measurable outcomes. It will facilitate cross-border technology collaboration, capital inflows for India's energy transition, and policy-industry alignment, all aimed at securing India's leadership as a green superpower.
