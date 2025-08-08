403
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 99 Cents To USD 70.62 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped 99 cents to USD 70.62 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to USD 71.61 pb on Wednesday, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
In global markets, Brent futures went down 46 cents to USD 66.43 pb and West Texas Intermediate fell 47 cents to USD 63.88 pb. (end)
