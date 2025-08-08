The Agony And Death Left By USAID's Exit From Myanmar

MENAFN - Asia Times) In a forgotten corner of Southeast Asia, Pe Kha Lau, an elderly 71-year-old woman, passed quietly, shortly after the slashing of USAID funding, her life slipping away in the wake of a shuttered clinic.

Among the war-torn country she lived in, her death wasn't a loss of life resulting from armed conflict, but a casualty of something equally heartless: abandonment. Her death wasn't an isolated tragedy, but part of a pattern of preventable suffering across Myanmar.

Before total neglect set in, women like Pe Kha Lau were already fighting to survive. Clinics run by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) provided critical care to internally displaced persons: prenatal check-ups, malnutrition screenings and basic treatment.

Local groups like the Women's League of Burma (WLB) organized women to demand rights amid relentless violence and systematic neglect. Those global and grassroots networks filled the void left by a collapsing national health system, but as of 2021, over 1,500 attacks on healthcare facilities have been recorded, and cholera outbreaks rage through camps, severing that fragile lifeline. The toll isn't just numbers; it's silent suffering.

When the US cut aid, that suffering deepened. On January 27, 2025, hospitals serving over 100,000 Burmese refugees shuttered overnight when the IRC – cut off from its primary US funding – halted operations.

Patients were discharged mid-treatment, IVs removed, surgeries canceled, staff sent home unpaid. At Umpien camp, one woman watched in horror as a wounded man was stitched up by an untrained volunteer.

While bureaucrats debated waivers in Washington, basic human needs – oxygen, clean water, maternal care – were suspended indefinitely. These cuts weren't gradual or targeted; they were immediate. A“pause” in aid felt, on the ground, like erasure.