Australia Construction Industry Report 2025 Output To Grow By 3.8% This Year, Driven By Transport And Investments In Manufacturing, Housing, And Renewable Energy Projects - Forecast To 2029

Australian construction industry to grow by 3.8% in real terms in 2025, supported by an improvement in the transport infrastructure sector, coupled with investments in the development of manufacturing, housing, and renewable energy projects.

In March 2025, the federal government unveiled the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-26 Budget, under which general government expenditure is expected to increase from AUD762.8 billion ($504 billion) in FY2024-25 to AUD785.7 billion ($519.1 billion) in FY2025-26, before averaging AUD846.3 billion ($559.2 billion) from FY2026-27 to FY2028-29.

However, rising insolvencies in the construction industry are estimated to have weighed on the industry's output in the short to medium term, with the total number of companies that have undergone insolvency appointments within the construction industry growing by 35.5% YoY in the first six months of 2025, following an annual increase of 18.9% in 2024, according to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Over the remainder of the forecast period, The analyst expects the Australian construction industry to grow at an average annual rate of 3% from 2026 to 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in housing and transport infrastructure projects. Growth in the industry over the forecast period will also be supported by the Northern Australia Action Plan (2024-29), launched in November 2024, with an investment of AUD30 billion ($19.8 billion), which outlines an aim to improve affordable housing and transport infrastructure in Queensland, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory by 2029.

