Bengaluru Teen Killed By Uncle Over Free Fire Game Addiction, Accused Surrenders


2025-08-08 05:01:15
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident under Soladevanahalli police limits, a man murdered his 14-year-old nephew after being constantly harassed for money to support the boy's mobile gaming addiction. The accused later attempted suicide and eventually surrendered to the police a week after the crime. The deceased has been identified as Amogha Keerthi (14), a resident of Vinayaka Layout, Kumbarahalli, Bengaluru. He had been living with his maternal uncle, Nagaprasad (50), for the past eight months. During this period, Amogha reportedly became addicted to the mobile game Free Fire and persistently demanded money from his uncle to play.

According to police, Amogha had even physically assaulted his uncle on multiple occasions when his requests for money were denied.

Murder and Failed Suicide Attempt 

Driven by frustration and unable to bear the harassment, Nagaprasad took a drastic step. On Monday around 4:30 am, while the boy was asleep, he slit his throat with a knife. After committing the murder, Nagaprasad attempted to end his own life by jumping into a lake but failed.

Lacking money, he reportedly wandered around Majestic for three days. Overcome by guilt, he later surrendered at the Soladevanahalli Police Station.

Decomposed Body Found, Case Registered 

The police recovered Amogha's decomposed body and conducted a post-mortem. An FIR was registered, and Nagaprasad was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The incident has raised alarms in society over the growing negative impact of mobile game addiction, especially among minors. Parents and guardians have been urged to be vigilant about children's online activities and mental well-being.

