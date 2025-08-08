Bigg Boss: Here's How Much Prize Money Winners Got From First To 18Th Season Check

Bigg Boss Highest Price Money: The 19th season of Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss' is going to be on air from 24 August. In such a situation, let us know how much prize money the winners from 1 to 18 of the show got on winning it

Bigg Boss 19: The reality show is coming back on the 24th of August. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan as usual. Here's a list of the prize money winners got from season 1 to 18

Rahul Roy-Ashutosh Kaushik-Vindu Dara Singh

Rahul Roy was the winner of the first season of 'Bigg Boss'. According to media reports, he got 1 crore rupees for winning the show. The winner of 'Bigg Boss 2' was Ashutosh Kaushik. He got 1 crore rupees for winning the show. Vindu Dara Singh was the winner of the third season of the show. He got 1 crore rupees as prize money.

Shweta Tiwari-Juhi Parmar-Urvashi Dholakia

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 4' was Shweta Tiwari. She got Rs 1 crore for winning the show. Juhi Parmar was the winner of 'Bigg Boss 5'. She got Rs 1 crore as prize money after winning the show. Urvashi Dholakia got Rs 50 lakh for winning season 6.

Gauhar Khan-Gautam Gulati-Prince Narula

Gauhar Khan got a prize money of Rs 50 lakh in 'Bigg Boss 7'. Gautam Gulati got Rs 50 lakh for winning the eighth season of this show. Prince Narula got Rs 50 lakh for winning Bigg Boss 9.

Manveer Gurjar-Shilpa Shinde-Deepika Kakkar

Manveer Gurjar was the winner of Bigg Boss 10. He got 50 lakh rupees after winning this show. Shilpa Shinde got 44 lakh rupees after winning the 11th season. Deepika Kakkar got 30 lakh rupees after winning the 12th season of this show.

Siddharth Shukla-Rubina Dilaik-Tejasswi Prakash

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 13' was Siddharth Shukla. He got 50 lakh rupees for winning the show. Rubina Dilaik's name is also included in this list. She won the 14th season of the show. After winning the show, she got 36 lakh rupees as prize money. Tejasswi Prakash became the winner of the 15th season of the show. By winning it, she won 40 lakh rupees.

MC Stan-Munawar Farooqui-Karan Veer Mehra

MC Stan was the winner of the 16th season. After winning this show, he got 31 lakh 80 thousand rupees. Munawar Farooqui was the winner of the 17th season of the show. He got 50 lakh rupees for winning this show. Along with this, Karan Mehra got 50 lakh rupees for winning 'Bigg Boss 18'.