Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Launching After Diwali Here's What's New

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to launch a new model in India on October 24, 2025, just after Diwali. While the company hasn't officially revealed the name, reports suggest it's likely the third-generation Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV. Known by the codename QU2i, the new Venue will reportedly feature a completely revamped design and significant feature upgrades while retaining the existing engine setup.

Hyundai Venue's New Model: What Can You Expect?

The new Venue will retain its signature boxy stance but will get a completely revised front fascia with a newly designed rectangular grille, new headlamps with a split pattern, and a slightly revised bumper. Spy images have also revealed the presence of integrated front parking sensors and an ADAS module.

The new-generation model will feature newly designed 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, which might be reserved for higher trims. Thick cladding on the wheel arches, redesigned roof rails, wing mirrors, and a longer roof spoiler at the rear will further enhance its new look. The connected taillamps, inherited from the current generation, will continue to be present on the compact SUV.

While interior images are not yet available, the new 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to borrow some features from its siblings, the Creta and Alcazar. The company might offer features like larger display screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and an advanced driver-assistance system suite in this SUV.

The new 2025 Hyundai Venue will continue with the same engine options: the 120bhp, 1.0L turbo petrol; the 83bhp, 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol; and the 100bhp, 1.5L turbo diesel engine. Transmission options will also be carried over to the new-generation model, including a 5-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed dual-clutch, 6-speed manual (diesel only), and a 6-speed torque converter (diesel only).