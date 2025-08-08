Assam Police Foil Interstate Drug Peddling Attempt, Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Aug 8 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Assam Police busted an interstate drug peddling attempt and recovered a significant cache of narcotic substances.

The operation was carried out in the Cachar district, and two persons were arrested on the charges of drug peddling.

The police recovered 50 bags of cannabis from the possession of the drug peddlers.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Stride against drugs continues. In an intel backed operation, @cacharpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State and seized 50 bags of cannabis. Two people have been arrested, who will experience a different high now."

Earlier, CM Sarma said that the fight is against the drug nexus is quite massive, while claiming that drug smugglers have been using several new methods, including drones to deliver narcotics consignments.

The Chief Minister said that with modified tactics, the drugs are being delivered by traffickers sitting at far places, which is very dangerous.

"In Assam and Meghalaya, primarily drug carriers have been operating and it is a long battle for us against them and it will continue, However, the traffickers have been using various methods to deliver the consignments and often they have been using drones as carrier of narcotics items," he stated.

Speaking to the reporters here, he said: "The menace of drug is huge and every state government has been taking efforts to foil the drug peddling attempt. Assam has been tackling the narcotics network with its full force and we have zero tolerance stand against narcotics. I believe that continuous operations against the drugs is the way to eradicate this menace from the society."

The Chief Minister also said that the kingpins of drug network do not live in India and they operate from foreign nations.

"The kingpins of the narcotics nexus operate from abroad through their agents. They use every possible modus operandi to avoid being caught up by the police. Sometimes, multiple agents travel together with tiny consignments of drugs which are very hard to detect. If ten persons travel by train from Guwahati to Delhi with half a gram of heroin in each of their pockets, it will be very difficult to catch and arrest them. However, the security teams have been continuously working to be one step ahead of drug peddlers, and this is how Assam Police operate to bust drug network," CM Sarma said.