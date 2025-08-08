Dubai: 2 Drivers Fined Dh50,000 Each For Performing Dangerous Road Stunts

Dubai Police have fined two drivers Dh50,000 each and impounded their vehicles after they were caught performing dangerous stunts on public roads in a bid for social media attention.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, confirmed that traffic patrols identified the drivers through two widely circulated videos.

In the footage, both individuals were seen dangerously climbing onto the bonnets of their moving vehicles to record content aimed at increasing online views and popularity.

“This reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to the safety of the drivers themselves and other road users. It is a blatant violation of traffic laws and cannot be tolerated,” Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan.