Naveen Kasturia Calls 'Salakaar' Mukesh Rishi A Gentle Giant
Naveen spoke with IANS ahead of the release of the series, and shared that since he has seen Mukesh perform for so many years, he used to get lost in his performance as a co-actor.
He told IANS,“I enjoyed working with him. I used to get lost in his performance, and forget my lines because I was enjoying it so much. When I met him for the first time, I felt his presence is so intimidating. If I hug him, my head rests below his chest. But off camera he is very warm, very sweet and very soft”.
Naveen also spoke about his approach for his part in 'Salakaar' as he said,“My approach is to keep doing it until it is good or the director is satisfied. Mukesh sir, even after working for so many years, he is very passionate about his work. Sometimes we used to shoot at night, and he is a very disciplined person. He wakes up early”.
“I remember, once we were shooting at 3:00 - 4:00 am. And he was just at it. He wants to give 100%. You learn, and you get inspired from such things subconsciously because you have seen him for so long, and he is still so determined that he has to do it. I feel fortunate to have worked with him and to learn and enjoy it”, he added.
'Salakaar' is a spy thriller series that follows a young Indian spy's covert mission. It is directed by Faruk Kabir.
The series is available to stream on JioHotstar in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali and Kannada.
