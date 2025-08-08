Iphone 17 Could Be Worth The Wait - Here's Why You Shouldn't Rush To Buy Iphone 16

If you're currently considering a new iPhone, the timing is a little more challenging. "Should you buy the iPhone 16 now or wait a few weeks?" is a major question that is unavoidable given that the iPhone 17 is anticipated to appear in September. The state of your present phone, your financial situation, and your level of excitement about what's coming next will all influence the response.

First things first: why are you shopping for a new Apple phone? If you need a new phone right now, the iPhone 16 is the obvious choice. It has AI capabilities, better cameras, and a different design than its predecessor. But if you can wait, the iPhone 17 is only a few months away. Here's why you should wait for iPhone 17.

iPhone 17 Specs and Features You Can Expect

Here is what we anticipate in light of the iPhone 17 rumours:



120Hz display (finally for the base model), meaning smoother scrolling and possibly an always-on display.

A19 chip, which is a decent jump, as the iPhone 16 already has the A18.

Bigger battery and 35W fast charging. 24MP selfie camera, which will be used for the first time instead of a 12MP front camera.

When deciding whether to purchase the iPhone 16 or wait for the iPhone 17, pricing is another important consideration in addition to specifications. Be aware that the base price of Apple's iPhones hasn't changed much over time, with the base model starting at about Rs 79,900 ($799). However, 2025 may be a little different.

Analysts predict the iPhone 17 series, particularly the new "iPhone 17 Air" and Pro variants, may see a minor price increase for select models. That implies that if you want to buy without going over your budget, waiting a few weeks may offer you a better price. When the iPhone 17 is released, the iPhone 16 will most likely be reduced in price by Rs 10,000. However, the iPhone 17 may stay the same price as the iPhone 16 - Rs 79,900. However, nothing has been verified yet.

Should You buy iPhone 16 or Wait For iPhone 17?

Since the iPhone 16 is strong enough to handle anything Apple throws at it in iOS 26 and beyond, it's a safe purchase if you really need a phone right now. However, the iPhone 17 may offer you a little better design, a better display, and improvements to the front camera if you can wait a few more weeks. If not, the iPhone 16 will likely be less expensive.