Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sign Declaration Or Apologise To Nation: ECI Sources On Rahul Gandhi

Sign Declaration Or Apologise To Nation: ECI Sources On Rahul Gandhi


2025-08-08 03:00:22
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken strong exception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of large-scale voter list manipulation and challenged him to either stand by his claims under oath or apologise to the nation.

Sources in the Election Commission said that if Gandhi truly believes in his allegations and the analysis presented to the media on Thursday, he should have no hesitation in signing the statutory declaration required under election rules.

"If he does not sign the declaration, it would imply he lacks confidence in his own claims and conclusions, which the Commission considers absurd. In that case, he must apologise to the nation," the sources said.

The ECI's response came a day after Gandhi held a press conference where he alleged "systemic voter fraud" in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of Karnataka's Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency, citing what he called "irrefutable proof" discovered by the Congress party's internal investigation.

Gandhi claimed that while his party, Congress, led in all other Assembly segments under the Bangalore Central seat, it lost due to fraudulent electoral practices in Mahadevapura.

Following the press conference, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka wrote to Gandhi, asking him to submit a signed declaration under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with specific names of electors involved in the alleged irregularities.

In his letter, the CEO pointed out that any challenge to the outcome of an election must be made through an election petition before the High Court.

"It is understood that during the press conference held today (August 7), you mentioned the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls," the letter stated.

“You are kindly requested to sign and submit the declaration/oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of such electors so that necessary proceedings can be initiated,” it added.

MENAFN08082025000231011071ID1109902163

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search