Boom Lifts Market Size To Hit USD 19.6 Billion By 2033 Grow CAGR By 5.18%

The boom lifts market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by surge in construction and infrastructure projects, emphasis on worker safety and regulations, and rising demand for rental services. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Boom Lifts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2033 “, The global boom lifts market size was valued at USD 12.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 19.6 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.18% from 2025-2033.

This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.

Growth Factors in the Boom Lifts Market

Surge in Construction and Infrastructure Projects:

The boom lifts industry is thriving due to a global surge in construction and infrastructure development. Governments and private sectors are pouring funds into building roads, bridges, airports, and residential complexes, boosting demand for aerial work platforms like boom lifts. For instance, India's National Infrastructure Pipeline has committed USD 1.3 trillion to infrastructure, creating a massive need for equipment to access elevated work areas safely. Boom lifts are essential for tasks like structural framing and maintenance in high-rise projects. In the U.S., over 590,000 bridges require repair or replacement, further driving demand. This construction boom, especially in emerging economies like China and Brazil, relies on boom lifts for efficiency and safety, making them indispensable across urban and industrial projects.

Emphasis on Worker Safety and Regulations:

Stricter workplace safety regulations are pushing the boom lifts market forward. Governments worldwide are enforcing rules to protect workers at height, making boom lifts a go-to solution for safe access. For example, EU regulations now mandate eco-friendly equipment with enhanced safety features like automated stabilization systems. In the U.S., OSHA's focus on fall protection has increased demand for boom lifts over traditional scaffolding, which poses higher risks. These machines offer stable platforms for tasks like electrical repairs or painting, reducing accidents. Over 40% of construction-related fatalities are linked to falls, highlighting the need for reliable equipment. Companies are investing in boom lifts to comply with these standards, ensuring worker safety while avoiding costly penalties, thus fueling market growth.

Rising Demand for Rental Services:

The growing popularity of equipment rental services is a major driver for the boom lifts industry. Rental companies dominate, holding over 93% of market revenue, as construction, mining, and logistics firms prefer renting over purchasing due to cost savings and flexibility. For example, rental fleets are expanding to meet demand from warehousing and e-commerce, with global logistics valued at USD 1.6 trillion. Boom lifts streamline warehouse operations by enabling safe handling of heavy goods at height. In North America, rental demand is surging due to rapid infrastructure growth. This trend allows companies to access advanced equipment without high upfront costs, while rental providers benefit from steady contracts, making this a key growth factor for the industry.

Key Trends in the Boom Lifts Market

Shift Toward Electric and Hybrid Boom Lifts:

Eco-friendly boom lifts are gaining traction as industries prioritize sustainability. Electric and hybrid models, which produce lower emissions and less noise, are increasingly popular, especially in urban areas with strict regulations. For instance, electric boom lifts account for about 35% of market revenue, driven by demand for energy-efficient equipment. Mantall's HZ170JAC, launched at SMOPYC 2023, is a zero-emission articulated boom lift designed for indoor and outdoor use. These models cater to environmentally conscious projects like smart city developments in India, where over 2,000 projects worth USD 5 billion are complete. Government incentives for green equipment further boost adoption, making electric and hybrid lifts a defining trend in the market.

Integration of Smart Technologies:

Boom lifts are getting smarter with technologies like IoT, telematics, and augmented reality (AR). These advancements improve efficiency and safety by providing real-time data on equipment performance and maintenance needs. For example, telematics systems track usage and location, helping construction firms optimize fleet management. AR technology, like that used in JLG's 670SJ self-leveling boom lift, allows operators to visualize machine fit in tight spaces before deployment. This reduces downtime and enhances productivity. Over 65% of top manufacturers are investing in such technologies to meet demand for data-driven operations. These innovations are transforming how boom lifts are used, especially in complex projects like telecommunication tower maintenance.

Growth in Compact and Lightweight Designs:

Compact and lightweight boom lifts are becoming a hot trend, driven by the need for maneuverability in tight spaces. These models are ideal for facility management, light maintenance, and urban projects. For instance, MEC's NANO10-XD, launched in 2023, is an electric scissor lift designed for 2×2-foot ceiling grids, perfect for indoor applications. About 30% of the market share comes from contractors using these versatile lifts for tasks like window cleaning or electrical work. In Asia-Pacific, rapid urbanization fuels demand for compact designs in crowded cityscapes. These lifts offer flexibility without sacrificing reach or safety, making them a go-to choice for diverse industries, from logistics to entertainment.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Boom Lifts Industry:



Dexterlifts Oy

Dinolift Oy

Galmon (S) Pte Ltd

Haulotte Group SA

JLG Industries, Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation)

Leguan Lifts Oy (Avant Tecno Group)

Niftylift (UK) Limited

Skyjack Inc (Linamar Corporation)

Teupen Maschinenbau GmbH

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.

Boom Lifts Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup By Engine Type:



Electric Engine-powered

On the basis of the engine type, the market has been bifurcated into electric and engine-powered.

Breakup By Product Type:



Trailer Mounted Booms

Vehicle Mounted Booms Crawler/Spider Booms

Vehicle mounted booms accounted for the largest market share because they offer enhanced mobility and versatility, making them ideal for various applications in construction, maintenance, and landscaping.

Breakup By End Use:



Rental

Construction and Building

Mining

Transportation and Logistics

Landscaping and Orchard Work Others

Rental represents the leading segment due to the flexibility it provides contractors and businesses, allowing them to access boom lifts without the financial burden of ownership, particularly for short-term projects.

Breakup By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the boom lifts market is attributed to its strong construction and infrastructure development activities, combined with a high adoption rate of advanced aerial work platforms across various industries.

