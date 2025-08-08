GGCC2025 To Unite East And West At Landmark Investment Migration Summit In Singapore
Globevisa Global Citizen Conference
A Strategic Response to a Changing Global Mobility Landscape
With traditional investment migration programs facing increased regulation and reform, GGCC2025 offers a vital platform for recalibration. As volatility disrupts existing pathways, Globevisa's Multi-Program Structure (MPS) offers tailored, resilient solutions. GGCC2025 will spotlight these strategies through actionable discussions and cross-border collaboration.
East Meets West: Where Market Access Becomes Market Action
GGCC2025 leverages Globevisa's extensive footprint across Asia, including China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Attendees gain unparalleled access to capital-rich investor bases and direct exposure to high-growth markets. Singapore's stable regulatory environment and global financial stature make it the ideal host city for this East-West convergence.
Curated Audience. Real Outcomes.
Limited to just 300 senior-level participants , GGCC2025 prioritizes quality over quantity. Attendees will include:
- Executives from private banks and family offices Legal and wealth management professionals Government officials and program architects RCBI service providers and cross-border asset managers
This focused curation aims for every session to yield real partnerships, deal flows, and policy insights-not just conversation.
Confirmed High-Profile Speakers Include:
- Charles Qi, President, Beijing Immigration Association Pearce Cheng, CEO, AIMS Immigration (Singapore) H.E. Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman, St Kitts & Nevis CBI Unit Edward Clark, CEO, Nauru CBI Program Mc Claude Emmanuel, CEO, Saint Lucia CIP Unit
These leaders will be joined by Globevisa's regional partners across the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia to explore the next wave of mobility and wealth strategies.
Beyond Citizenship: A 360° View of Global Wealth Strategy
GGCC2025 addresses the full spectrum of HNWI needs, with panels on:
- Tax optimization and global succession planning Dual-purpose residency and asset protection Real estate and fund investments with immigration benefits
Global Reach, Regional Power
Globevisa's unmatched digital presence-delivering over 6 million monthly impressions and engaging 1 million+ followers-amplifies visibility for all sponsors, speakers, and exhibitors. The event aims to offer ROI through brand exposure and lead generation across Asia's most active investor communities.
Join the Conversation That Shapes the Future
Founded in 2002, Globevisa has guided over 110,000 clients across 40+ countries. Its leadership and institutional knowledge make GGCC2025 not just another conference-but the strategic epicenter of the investment migration industry.
Register now to secure your place at the table where East meets West.
