GGCC2025 To Unite East And West At Landmark Investment Migration Summit In Singapore

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Globevisa, the world's largest investment migration consultancy, will host the Globevisa Global Citizen Conference (GGCC2025) from October 22 to 24, 2025, at the prestigious Equarius Hotel in Singapore. This premier event aims to reshape the global investment migration landscape by bridging dynamic Asian markets with leading international programs.







Globevisa Global Citizen Conference

A Strategic Response to a Changing Global Mobility Landscape

With traditional investment migration programs facing increased regulation and reform, GGCC2025 offers a vital platform for recalibration. As volatility disrupts existing pathways, Globevisa's Multi-Program Structure (MPS) offers tailored, resilient solutions. GGCC2025 will spotlight these strategies through actionable discussions and cross-border collaboration.

East Meets West: Where Market Access Becomes Market Action

GGCC2025 leverages Globevisa's extensive footprint across Asia, including China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Attendees gain unparalleled access to capital-rich investor bases and direct exposure to high-growth markets. Singapore's stable regulatory environment and global financial stature make it the ideal host city for this East-West convergence.

Curated Audience. Real Outcomes.

Limited to just 300 senior-level participants , GGCC2025 prioritizes quality over quantity. Attendees will include:



Executives from private banks and family offices

Legal and wealth management professionals

Government officials and program architects RCBI service providers and cross-border asset managers

This focused curation aims for every session to yield real partnerships, deal flows, and policy insights-not just conversation.

Confirmed High-Profile Speakers Include:



Charles Qi, President, Beijing Immigration Association

Pearce Cheng, CEO, AIMS Immigration (Singapore)

H.E. Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman, St Kitts & Nevis CBI Unit

Edward Clark, CEO, Nauru CBI Program Mc Claude Emmanuel, CEO, Saint Lucia CIP Unit

These leaders will be joined by Globevisa's regional partners across the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia to explore the next wave of mobility and wealth strategies.

Beyond Citizenship: A 360° View of Global Wealth Strategy

GGCC2025 addresses the full spectrum of HNWI needs, with panels on:



Tax optimization and global succession planning

Dual-purpose residency and asset protection Real estate and fund investments with immigration benefits

Global Reach, Regional Power

Globevisa's unmatched digital presence-delivering over 6 million monthly impressions and engaging 1 million+ followers-amplifies visibility for all sponsors, speakers, and exhibitors. The event aims to offer ROI through brand exposure and lead generation across Asia's most active investor communities.

Join the Conversation That Shapes the Future

Founded in 2002, Globevisa has guided over 110,000 clients across 40+ countries. Its leadership and institutional knowledge make GGCC2025 not just another conference-but the strategic epicenter of the investment migration industry.

Register now to secure your place at the table where East meets West.

