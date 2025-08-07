Manifesta 17 Portugal: Coimbra To Host The Renowned Art Biennial In 2028

MENAFN - USA Art News) While preparations are underway for Manifesta 16 in Germany's Ruhr region, anticipation is building for the next iteration of this prestigious European event. It has been officially announced that Manifesta 17, a celebrated Contemporary Art Exhibition, will take place in Portugal in 2028, bringing its unique brand of artistic exploration to a new corner of Europe.

Coimbra: A Historic City Becomes the Epicenter of Art

The chosen location for Manifesta 17 Portugal is the historic city of Coimbra. Situated between Lisbon and Porto, Coimbra boasts a rich cultural heritage and is poised to become a vibrant hub for artistic dialogue. This Art Biennial will transform the city into a dynamic space for contemporary art.

A University City Steeped in History

Coimbra's most notable landmark is its university, a venerable institution founded in 1290. This ancient center of learning, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2013, will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the themes and discussions surrounding Manifesta 2028. The bid to bring Manifesta 17 to Coimbra was spearheaded by the director of Anozero, the Coimbra Biennial of Contemporary Art, which has been operating in partnership with the city council and university since 2015.

Local Leaders Welcome Manifesta 17

“Holding Manifesta in 2028 will be a truly pivotal moment for the city and region,” stated José Manuel Silva, Mayor of Coimbra.“It allows Coimbra to establish itself as a center for contemporary creativity, critical thinking, and European dialogue. Manifesta, with Rua da Sofia Street as one of its key centers, strengthens our commitment to culture and openness to the world.”

Formal Agreements on the Horizon

The official agreements solidifying Coimbra as the host city for the Manifesta Art Biennial will be signed in September 2025. This marks a significant step in the planning and organization of Manifesta 17 Portugal.

Manifesta's Vision for Intercultural Collaboration

Hedwig Fijen, Director of Manifesta, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration:“Manifesta is entering a new phase of intercultural cooperation within the European artistic and architectural landscape, collaborating with the Anozero Biennial, which takes place in Coimbra. We sincerely welcome cooperation between institutions, communities, and artists – they are the future of the art world.” This aligns with Manifesta's mission to connect different countries through the Contemporary Art Exhibition.

Manifesta: A Biennial on the Move

Since its inception in Rotterdam in 1996, Manifesta has been a nomadic Art Biennial, relocating to a new European city or region every two years. The previous edition, Manifesta 15, took place in Barcelona and several other Catalan cities, exploring the theme of“Imagined Futures.” Meanwhile, preparations are underway for Manifesta 16 in the Ruhr region, which will address the complex social and environmental issues facing this post-industrial landscape.

Coimbra: A Focus on the Future

While the specific themes for Manifesta 17 in Portugal remain to be seen, the focus is expected to center around the future of the local scientific community. Coimbra's large student and academic population makes it a fitting location for exploring innovation, research, and the role of knowledge in shaping society.

Inspiration for Hogwarts?

Intriguingly, Coimbra is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling's vision of Hogwarts. Rowling lived in Porto in the early 1990s and visited Coimbra, drawing inspiration from its historic architecture and academic atmosphere. The city holds a unique charm and promises to be a captivating setting for Manifesta 17 in 2028.