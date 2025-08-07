HOTELEX Shanghai 2026 Set To Break Records With Unprecedented Scale And Global Reach
SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTELEX Shanghai, Asia's premier hospitality and foodservice trade show, will be held from 30 March to 2 April, 2026, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC). With an expanded footprint covering 400,000 square meters, the event will host over 3,500 exhibitors and is expected to attract more than 300,000 professional visitors from around the world.
Supported by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, HOTELEX is one of the three flagship exhibitions highlighted under China's 14th Five-Year Plan. The event plays a key role in the national "Tourism Plus Shanghai" strategy, reinforcing Shanghai's ambition to become a global hub for tourism, gastronomy, and commercial innovation.
Over the past 30 years, HOTELEX has evolved into a highly respected international platform, seamlessly integrating the full hospitality and foodservice value chain. From hotel equipment, catering and kitchen solutions, coffee and tea, to bakery, fine food, alcoholic beverages, and cutting-edge smart technologies, the show connects suppliers with buyers from hotel and restaurant chains, supermarkets, casual dining brands, import/export traders, catering investors, and leisure operators.
Demonstrating its truly global reach, the 2025 edition welcomed over 30% international exhibitors, featuring leading brands from Italy, Japan, the United States, and beyond. Many international companies have leveraged HOTELEX as their strategic launchpad to enter and expand within China's fast-growing hospitality market.
With professional matchmaking programs and a strong international orientation, HOTELEX Shanghai 2026 aims to foster global collaboration, accelerate innovation, and unlock new cross-border business opportunities. It remains the vital gateway for global brands seeking to capitalize on China's dynamic hospitality industry growth.
Join us at Asia's premier hospitality event and explore the future of foodservice innovation.
Contact U s:
Booth Inquiry:
Jason Jin
Tel: +86 21 3339 2197
[email protected]
Media & Visitor Consulting:
Lizzy Chen
Tel: +86 21 3339 2566
[email protected]
