Upcycled Micro-Machines Go Global: Mecrob® Debuts As W.A.Y Studio's New Art Brand

New StoryGears invites collectors to build kinetic“memory machines” from up-cycled materials

HONG KONG, OK, CHINA, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mecrob, the upcycled-artwork division of multidisciplinary creative firm W.A.Y Studio, today announced the completion of its first year following the launch of its updated brand identity and the initial phase of global expansion, which began in 2024.The move follows a breakout year on the European art circuit, where Mecrob's handcrafted, gear-driven sculptures earned praise from curators and collectors at Art Capital (Grand Palais) and Art Shopping (Louvre Carrousel).Each Mecrobpiece is engineered from overstocked or otherwise discarded electronic components, giving forgotten parts a second life rather than relying on newly molded plastics. The practice-part sustainability pledge, part design constraint-has become a signature of the brand's industrial aesthetic.“Mecrob's mission is to prove that fine art and responsible resource use can share the same chassis,” said a representative from W.A.Y Studio.“Every cog, capacitor and casing already existed; the studio simply re-imagines where it belongs.”During the 2025 Paris exhibitions, multiple Mecrobpieces were acquired by French mixed-media artists known for their own explorations of reuse. Press coverage in Art Magazine highlighted the works as“precise studies in kinetic poetry,” while online marketplace Artsper added Mecrobto its catalog of emerging contemporary artists. Collectively, the shows cemented the label's status beyond Asia and set the stage for wider distribution.Building on that recognition, Mecrobsuccessfully launched StoryGears on Kickstarter, achieving 100% funding within the first hour of its debut. StoryGears is a kinetic“time container” mechanical sculpture designed for hands-on assembly. While the core structure remains fixed, certain modular components are customizable, allowing users to personalize their build. When activated, the sculpture moves slowly in harmony with a melodic soundtrack, projecting cherished memories through customizable miniature film slide lenses. Each projected scene tells a unique story, and users can create and personalize film slides from treasured photographs, giving every StoryGears piece a distinct emotional resonance.Global demand for electronics continues to outpace responsible disposal. By sourcing surplus inventory and upcycled components directly from factories' overproduction and discarded materials, Mecrobsignificantly reduces manufacturing emissions and diverts thousands of micro-parts from landfills each year. The brand regards this sustainable sourcing approach not merely as a marketing strategy, but as an essential creative medium-much like bronze for a sculptor or oil for a painter.W.A.Y Studio is currently finalizing distribution partnerships across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The company plans to expand its product lineup by introducing additional kinetic mechanical models, complemented by artistic collaborations that explore the fusion of mechanical aesthetics with contemporary and futuristic design elements.About MecrobFounded in 2012, Mecrob began creating collectible kinetic sculptures and model art built entirely from up-cycled or excess industrial materials. In 2024, Mecrob became an art brand under W.A.Y Studio and a registered trademark, marking the start of its global market expansion. The brand operates under Hong Kong-based Leeze Whimsy Co., Limited and has exhibited across Asia and Europe. Learn more at .

